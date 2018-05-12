Karnataka elections: Before voting, BJP’s Sriramulu offers prayers to cow

BJP candidate B Sriramulu (ANI) BJP candidate B Sriramulu (ANI)

BJP’s controversial candidate B Sriramulu, who is contesting against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, performed a ‘gau puja’ (cow worship) before casting his vote in the Karnataka elections on Saturday. In a picture shared by ANI, the leader can be seen performing prayers next to a cow smeared with turmeric powder.

Sriramulu, who is contesting both from Siddaramaiah’s seat in Badami as well as from the Molakalmuru constituency, has been accused of corruption by the Congress. Releasing two videos allegedly shot in 2010, the Congress on Friday had approached the Election Commission demanding Sriramulu’s disqualification and arrest over corruption charges. In the videos Sriramulu can be allegedly seen negotiating a bribe for a relative of a former Chief Justice of India, purportedly to influence a verdict in a mining case.

A delegation of Congress leaders also asked the EC to direct the registration of an FIR against Sriramulu for violation of provisions of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act, and lifting of a ban on the airing of the videos by local television channels.

The Congress argued that allowing Sriramulu to contest in the wake of the compelling evidence would be a disservice to the democratic process. “If no action is taken, it will soil the ‘Ganga’ of democracy as also the accountability of the Election Commission to ensure a free and fair election in the state of Karnataka,” the petition added.

The voting for 222 seats is currently underway in Karnataka. The results will be announced on May 15.

