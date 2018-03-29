Karnataka Assembly elections 2018: Veerappa Moily’s son Harsha to not contest ‘for sake of Congress unity’

Karnataka Assembly elections 2018: Veerappa Moily said, “…this is my response to those who write that I wanted seat for my son… dynastic…. He will not contest.” (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File) Karnataka Assembly elections 2018: Veerappa Moily said, “…this is my response to those who write that I wanted seat for my son… dynastic…. He will not contest.” (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File)

Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily said his son Harsha Moily will not contest in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, days after a row broke out over the selection of candidates.

“I have decided. My son (Harsha) has also decided that he will not contest the election this time…We have decided to work for the victory of Congress party in Karkala and all other places,” he told reporters here yesterday.

He said, “For the sake of the unity of Congress party we have taken this decision.”

Responding to a question, the former union minister said, “…this is my response to those who write that I wanted seat for my son… dynastic…. He will not contest.”

Moily recently tweeted from his unverified handle about money allegedly playing a role in the selection of Congress candidates for the May 12 assembly polls. “INC needs to solve money in politics. We can’t afford to have contractors and their nexus with the state PWD Minister (H C Mahadevappa) determine how candidates are selected for the upcoming assembly elections,” he tweeted.

The tweet was shared by Harsha Moily who tagged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. After the tweet went viral, it was deleted from both the Twitter handles.

Moily had said it was “a mistake” committed by someone else and the Twitter handle was not in his control.

“It’s not (an) appropriate (tweet)….. I’m withdrawing,” he had said.

The tweet row broke out amid reports that Moily, also a former Karnataka chief minister, was unhappy over ‘discouraging’ remarks made by Mahadevappa during a screening panel meeting about giving party ticket to Harsha to contest the assembly polls from Karkala.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee had recently issued a showcause notice to Harsha Moily seeking an explanation over his controversial tweet.

with PTI inputs

