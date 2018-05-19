Trust vote in Karnataka Assembly: Access restricted as police put Vidhana Soudha under watch

The police have restricted entry only to MLAs, employees of the legislature and the media for the trust vote, which is scheduled to be held by 4 pm Saturday. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna/File) The police have restricted entry only to MLAs, employees of the legislature and the media for the trust vote, which is scheduled to be held by 4 pm Saturday. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna/File)

The Karnataka police have taken control of the region around Vidhana Soudha, the seat of government in Bengaluru, to ensure that the trust vote faced by the B S Yeddyurappa-led BJP government in the Assembly is conducted smoothly, without any hindrances to MLAs who will be arriving to vote Saturday morning when the House convenes at 11 am.

The police have restricted entry only to MLAs, employees of the legislature and the media for the trust vote, which is scheduled to be held by 4 pm Saturday.

The secretary of the state legislature, S Murthy, said that all MLAs will be administered the oath when they arrive at 11 am and subsequently, the motion for a vote of confidence will be introduced and put to vote.

“If there is a call for division of votes from anyone, then all those in favour of the motion will be asked to stand up row-wise, and they will be counted and their names will be noted. After this a count of those against the motion will be carried out,” the Assembly secretary said.

In 2010, a trust vote that was conducted by then Speaker K G Bopaiah resulted in violent scenes in the Assembly, forcing him to call Bengaluru police into the House to control the situation. Then Bengaluru Police Commissioner Shankar Bidari clashed with then Opposition leader Siddaramaiah at the entrance to the Assembly, as police barred the entry of five independent MLAs because they had been disqualified by Speaker Bopaiah from voting.

Police sources said that unless there is official order asking them to enter the Assembly, the situation that had unfolded in the House in 2010 will not be repeated Saturday.

“We have the support of over 120 MLAs and we will prove our majority tomorrow,’” senior BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje claimed Saturday. And Chief Minister Yeddyurappa said: “I have confidence that we will prove our majority.”

The Congress too expressed confidence that it has the support of 115 MLAs following the alliance with the JD(S).

The BJP currently has 104 MLAs, while the Congress-JD(S) combine claims to have 117 legislators (including the two independents). The BJP is hoping to reduce the numbers of the Congress-JD(S) combine to below 104 in the 220-member House (H D Kumaraswamy represents two seats but has only one vote; the pro tem Speaker will not vote except in a tie) by getting MLAs to cross-vote, abstain from voting or quit the Assembly before the trust vote takes place Saturday.

While the two independent MLAs can cross-vote or refrain from voting, Congress and JD(S) legislators face the prospect of disqualification for six years from contesting polls — under the anti-defection law — in the event of cross-voting or abstaining from voting without valid reasons. All the parties are expected to issue whips to their MLAs to vote according to the party line ahead of the trust vote. A violation of the whip can lead to disqualification of an MLA by the party.

While Yeddyurappa has been elected leader of the BJP in the Assembly, the JD(S) has chosen Kumaraswamy as its leader in the House. Congress MLAs elected former chief minister Siddaramaiah Friday evening to be its legislature party leader.

There are, however, some questions with regard to the process in which the trust vote will be conducted in a new House where most legislators are yet to take their oath as members. Assembly secretary Murthy said that MLAs who do not take their oath on Saturday will not be able to vote.

In the past, the administering of oath to MLAs has been a long-drawn process, spread over a couple of days. On Saturday, however, the process needs to be completed before 4 pm, when the trust vote will have to be conducted as per the Supreme Court’s orders, the Assembly secretary said.

