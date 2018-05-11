Karnataka Assembly elections 2018: Top 10 constituencies, candidates to watch out for

Karnataka assembly elections 2018: Will Siddaramaiah retain his position as the chief minister or will BS Yeddyurappa replace him to govern Karnataka? Karnataka assembly elections 2018: Will Siddaramaiah retain his position as the chief minister or will BS Yeddyurappa replace him to govern Karnataka?

Will Siddaramaiah retain his position as the chief minister or will BS Yeddyurappa replace him to govern Karnataka? The answer to both these questions will be decided by the people of Karnataka who will exercise their right to vote on May 12 in the state Assembly polls. Karnataka is the only state the BJP has ever won in the southern part of the country. It’s also the only big state the Congress is in power at present.

Karnataka Elections Constituencies List 2018

The outcome of the assembly polls is likely to have a major bearing on the future course of both the BJP and the Congress. With the results in Karnataka to be announced on May 15, it will also be decided whether BJP increases its tally of ruled states to 22 or will Congress mark its resurgence and project itself as a major opponent to the saffron party in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Rally Tracker: How Modi, Rahul and Siddaramaiah campaigned in Karnataka

Major players and constituencies in Karnataka elections 2018

Bhartiya Janata Party, Congress, Janata Dal and Janata Dal (Secular) are the major national parties contesting the elections. However, groups like Coorg National Council, Kannad Chalavali Vatal Paksha, Karnataka Congress Party, Karnataka Kranti Ranga and Karnataka Vikas Party are influential among their respective castes.

Major factors at play in Karnataka elections 2018

Lingayat votes can serve as a crucial factor in this year’s state assembly elections. The Siddaramaiah government has recommended to the Centre seeking a separate religious minority status to Lingayats and Veerashaiva Lingayats — which account for nearly 17 per cent of the state’s population. In the previous assembly elections, Congress won 15 per cent of votes from the Lingayat community.

Let us now have a look at top constituencies which will impact the results of the assembly elections in the entire state.

Badami, formerly known as Vatapi, is a town and headquarters of a taluk by the same name, in the Bagalkot district of the state. This constituency holds importance because incumbent chief minister Siddaramaiah will be contesting from this seat. BJP has fielded B Sreeramulu against Siddaramaiah. Congress’ Chimmanakalti Baiappa Bhimappa won this seat in 2013 while JDS’ Mahantesh Gurupadappa Mamadapur was the runner up.

Bidar is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka. This constituency came into existence in 1962. It was reserved for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes till 2008. Congress has fielded Rahim Khan as its candidate while BJP has fielded Surayakanth Nagmarpalli from this constituency. Gurupadappa Nagamarpalli of KJP won this seat in 2013 while Congress’ Raheem Khan stood as the runner up.

It is also a part of Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency. This seat was won by BJP’s Sanjay Patil in 2013 while IND’s Kinekar Manohar Kallappa was the runner up. Congress has fielded Laxmi Hebbalkar while Sanjay Patil from BJP will defend his seat.

Bellary Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. This constituency is reserved for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes. BJP has fielded S Pakkirappa from this seat while S Pakkirappa will contest from Congress’ side. BSRCP’s B Sreeramulu has won the seat in 2013 and Congress’ Asundi Vannurappa stood as the runner up.

This constituency is reserved for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes. BJP has fielded G H Thippareddy while Congress’ H.A. Shanmukhappa (Hanumali) will contest the election from this seat. G.H.Thippareddy had won the seat in 2013 while Basavarajan (Basanna) of JD (S) was the runner up.

Bhatkal , a constituency in Uttara Kannada district, whose name shot into limelight when the police identified Riyaz and Yasin Bhatkal as operatives of the terrorist outfit Indian Mujahideen. Congress has fielded Mankal Vaidya while BJP’s Sunil Naik will contest from this seat.

Hubli Dharwad East is a constituency reserved for Scheduled Castes. Congress has fielded Prasad Abbayya while BJP’s Chandrashekhar Gokak will contest from this seat. Abbayya had won the seat in 2013 while BJP’s Veerabhadrappa Halaharavi stood as the runner up.

Congress has fielded Pramod Madhwara as its candidate from the seat. BJP has put forward K Raghupathi Bhat to contest the election from this seat. Congress’ Pramod Madhwaraj had won the seat in 2013 while B. Sudhakar Shetty of BJP stood as the runner up.

Rajarajeshwarinagar constituency is among the four largest assembly segments in Bengaluru, with over 4.54 lakh voters. This constituency came into the news after thousands of voter ID cards were recovered from a flat, which BJP alleged to be “fake”. Congress has fielded Munirathna while BJP’s Muniraju Gowda P M will contest from this seat. Munirathna had won the seat in 2013 while K.L.R.Thimmananjaiah of JD (S) had stood as the runner up.

It is the constituency from where BJP’s chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa will be contesting the elections. Congress’ G B Malatesha will be up against him from this assembly seat. Yeddyurappa has virtually decimated all his rivals in Shikaripura over the years. He has now represented the seat seven times since 1983, losing only one election, in 1999.

