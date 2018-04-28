Karnataka assembly elections 2018: Three BJP ads banned from being aired in poll-bound state

The permission for these three visual advertisements was given to Ganesh Yaji, state office secretary of the BJP on April 22. The permission for these three visual advertisements was given to Ganesh Yaji, state office secretary of the BJP on April 22.

Three video advertisements of the BJP against the ruling Congress in poll-bound Karnataka were banned by the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) from being aired after a complaint was filed by the KPCC.

The committee restrained the media yesterday from airing or sharing the advertisements on the ground that they were violative of Election Commission guidelines. Assembly elections are scheduled in Karnataka on May 12.

The MCMC was acting on a complaint filed by MLC V S Ugrappa, on behalf of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), who had contended that the advertisements violated the election code of conduct.

“The Commissioner of the Department of Information and Public Relations, Harsha P S, in his order, banned airing of ‘Jana Virodhi Sarkara’ (anti-people government), ‘Viphala Sarkara’ (failed government), both of 35 seconds duration, and ‘Mooru Bhagya’ (three fortunes) of 50 seconds,” the order said, adding that the video advertisements violated the Election Commission guidelines.

The permission for these three visual advertisements was given to Ganesh Yaji, state office secretary of the BJP on April 22. Ugrappa, in his complaint, said the advertisements were also contrary to the provisions of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Representation of People’s Act.

The complaint said, “Series of television advertisements have also been published and broadcast across various TV channels in Karnataka, which are absolutely false and unverified claims, amounting to further attacks on the integrity and personal image of the chief minister.”

