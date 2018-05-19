Karnataka Assembly floor test today: How many hurdles will BJP place? asks P Chidambaram

Former Union minister P Chidambaram. (Express photo/File) Former Union minister P Chidambaram. (Express photo/File)

Former Union minister P Chidambaram on Saturday accused the BJP of placing several “hurdles” in the way of the floor test in the Karnataka Assembly scheduled for 4 pm on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, Chidambaram asked, “How many tricks will the BJP invent before the Karnataka Assembly votes on the motion of confidence? How many hurdles will they place?”

The former finance minister also took a swipe at the party over the latter’s list of demands. He said, “First, give us 15 days. Second, Anglo-Indian member. Third, secret ballot. Fourth, colluding pro-tem Speaker. Fifth, under invention!”

While lauding the Supreme Court over its decision to conduct the floor test on Saturday, Chidambaram said, “Thank god there is a Supreme Court! It is also a commentary that on a purely State matter, the parties do not repose confidence in the State High Court.” LIVE UPDATES

He added, “221 elected men and women cannot decide who among them enjoys the confidence of the majority! Why call ourselves a democracy?”

The Supreme Court Friday gave a clear cut, four-step instructions for holding the floor test at 4 pm on Saturday to determine whether the newly-elected BS Yeddyurappa government has the support of the required number of MLAs to continue in power. While the Congress and the JD(S) welcomed the top court’s ruling, Yeddyurappa’s counsel urged the bench to reconsider saying it was too soon. AG KK Venugopal asked the bench if it would consider secret ballots, but the bench rejected the suggestion.

