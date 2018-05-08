Modi Govt discriminating against Congress-ruled Karnataka, is this ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’, asks Sonia Gandhi

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi addressing a public gathering at Vijaypura, Karnataka (Congress Twitter) Congress leader Sonia Gandhi addressing a public gathering at Vijaypura, Karnataka (Congress Twitter)

Addressing her first election rally in nearly two years, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making false promises to people. Urging people to bring Congress back to power in Karnataka, Gandhi, during his rally in Vijayapura, said that it is her party that has worked tirelessly for the poor and development of the state. She also accused the Centre of biases against Karnataka.

“Congress has worked for the development of Karnataka and you must know that the central government is working in a biased manner when it comes to Karnataka. Congress made Karnataka country’s number 1 state and started numerous scheme for people,” said Gandhi, adding, “We have worked tirelessly for the poor. We started Mahatma Gandhi NREGA scheme which was objected by the BJP and by Modi Ji.

What happened to PM Modi’s promise of non-corruption? Where’s Lok Pal? What is your model of anti-corruption, PM Modi- the model adopted by your candidates in Karnataka, or by the son of your closest aide?: UPA Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi #INC4Karnataka #MahilaParaCongress

The UPA chairperson also lashed out at PM Modi for neglecting the farmers who have been suffering due to drought. “Farmers of Karnataka have been suffering due to drought, your CM Siddaramaiah wanted to meet PM over this issues but he refused. By doing this he has insulted not only the farmers but also the state of Karnataka,” said Gandhi. Follow LIVE UPDATES here

She also questioned Modi’s ‘sabka saath sabka vikas’ slogan by claiming that that Karnataka was given the least compensation by the Centre during drought. “All states that suffered drought were given compensation (by centre), Karnataka was provided with the least, this was like rubbing salting into the wounds of farmers. I ask Modi ji, is this your ‘sabka-saath, sabka-vikas?'” said Gandhi.

Accusing the prime minister of making tall promises but not fulfilling it, Gandhi said he is a good orator but his speeches cannot end people’s hunger. “Modi ji is proud of the fact that he is a very good orator, I agree with this. He speaks like an actor. I’ll be happy is his speeches can end hunger of the country but speeches cannot fill empty stomachs, food is needed for that,” said Gandhi whose son Rahul was challenged by the prime minister to speak continuously for 15 minutes without the help of paper.

She also accused the prime minister of distorting historical facts. “Wherever Modi Ji goes he says wrong things and distorts historical facts. He uses the names of heroes from our history for his political motives. The country is shocked at PM Modi’s wrongful statements and at his attempts at using the legacy of our freedom fighters for political gains,” she said. While addressing an election rally in Kalaburagi in Karnataka last Thursday, PM Modi had said that Congress is a party that has disrespected the armed forces.

“Forgetting the national heroes, patriots and history is the nature of a family in the Congress. (Jawaharlal) Nehru and V K Krishna Menon insulted General (KS) Thimayya, who had to resign. They neglected General (K M) Cariappa,” Modi had said as he sought to connect with the voters of the home state of the two legends of the Army. READ MORE

“I’m confident that the people of Karnataka would see through the lies of the BJP and will re-elect Congress for inclusive governance,” Sonia Gandhi concluded.

