Karnataka Assembly Elections: CM Siddaramaiah to contest from Chamundeshwari constituency

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday announced that he would be filing nomination papers on April 23 to contest the Assembly elections from Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru district.

Siddaramaiah made the announcement in the course of two days of extensive campaigning in the constituency. There has been a lot of speculation over whether the Chief Minister would contest the polls from his current Varuna constituency or the Chamundeshwari constituency, which he has represented in the past.

“I have fought polls from this constituency on seven occasions and won on five occasions. I will be contesting again from this constituency as Chief Minister of Karnataka,’’ Siddaramaiah said while campaigning in Harohalli village of Chamundeshwari Assembly segment. He has been seeking support from the people of the constituency, saying the 2018 polls will be the last he contests.

Siddaramaiah stopped contesting from Chamundeshwari after a scare in the 2006 bypoll when he won the seat on a Congress ticket by a thin margin.

Siddaramaiah is seen as moving back to Chamundeshwari to facilitate the entry of his younger son Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah into the electoral fray on a Congress ticket from Varuna, which is currently represented by the CM.

Chamundeshwari has a sizeable number of Vokkaliga voters, known to be allied with the JDS, and Lingayat voters, considered a support base of the BJP. JDS is set to field former minister G T Devegowda and the BJP is expected to tacitly support the JDS nominee.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App