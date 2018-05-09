When Siddaramaiah sought votes for ‘Narendra Modi’ and Amit Shah called Yeddyurappa govt ‘most corrupt’

Siddaramaiah was meant to take the name of Congress candidate Narendra Swamy. (File) Siddaramaiah was meant to take the name of Congress candidate Narendra Swamy. (File)

As campaigning for the Karnataka assembly elections witnesses a bitter war of words, there have been moments when politicians managed to evoke laughter amidst the acrimony, thanks to their gaffes. Seemingly, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s mockery of Amit Shah’s faux pas in March, where the BJP chief inadvertently described “the Yeddyurappa government” as the most corrupt, came back to haunt him. This time, the “beneficiary” of Siddaramaiah’s goof-up was none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a rally at Malavalli in Mandya district on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah said that every vote cast for Modi in the May 12 polls was akin to voting for him, much to the amusement of the crowd. The CM, however, meant to take the name of Congress candidate Narendra Swamy. Siddaramaiah then did a course correction after those present on the dais pointed out the gaffe. “Everyone should understand that every single vote cast for Narendra Modi, is like casting for me,” PTI quoted Siidaramaiah as saying.

However, minutes later, he committed the same mistake again. “If road work has happened, concrete roads, drainage, drinking water facilities are there, if houses have been constructed, it is all because of Narendra Modi and our government,” Siddaramaiah said. Upon realising his mistake, the CM quipped, “Sorry, sorry…Narendra Swamy…the important word is Narendra,” drawing chuckles from the crowd. “Narendra is important. Here he is Swamy, he Modi is there for Gujarat. Narendra Modi is false, Narendra Swamy is true,” he further said, laughing it off.

In March, in a slip of the tongue at a press conference at Davangere while attacking the Siddaramaiah dispensation as the “most corrupt”, Amit Shah said the Yeddyurappa government would get the number one award in corruption. “Recently, a retired Supreme Court judge said if ever there was a competition for the most corrupt government, then the Yeddyurappa government will get number one,” Shah said, with Yeddyurappa, who was seated near him, visibly shocked. He, however, corrected himself after being prompted by BJP MP Prahlad Joshi, who was seated next to him.

It was Joshi’s turn next, who ended up wrongly translating Shah’s speech from Hindi into Kannada. As Shah assailed Siddaramaiah for not doing anything for the SC and ST communities in the state, Joshi translated it as, “PM Modi did not do anything for the SC/STs.”

