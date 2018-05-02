Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hits back at PM Modi: Why did you contest from 2 seats

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File Photo) Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File Photo)

KARNATAKA CHIEF Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s objections to him contesting from two seats when the Prime Minister himself had contested from two seats in the 2014 parliamentary polls.

Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra questioned the BJP’s silence when the children of leaders were fielded by the party in elections in different states, including Uttar Pradesh.

The reactions from Siddaramaiah and his son came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at an election rally in Chamarajanagar that the Congress chief minister had devised a 2+1 formula for himself and his son where the chief minister contests from two seats and his son from one seat.

“Mr Modi has criticised me for contesting from two seats. In that case why did he contest two seats in the parliamentary polls – was it out of fear,’’ Siddaramaiah said. “It is no point saying you have a 56-inch chest if you do not have a heart for the poor of the country in the chest.”

“He has claimed to be a Kannadiga but what has he done for the people of Karnataka. He has cheated the people on the issue of waiver of farmer loans and on the Mahadayi water dispute,” Siddaramaiah said.

“Those who have failed to resolve the Mahadayi dispute, the loans of farmers from nationalised banks and the demand for a separate flag for Karnataka cannot claim to be a Kannadiga. It is time Mr Narendra Modi stopped enacting this drama when you are against Karnataka and its people,’’ he said at a rally in Nargund region of north Karnataka.

