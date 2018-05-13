Siddaramaiah says this will be his last election, OK if Congress picks Dalit CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at a road show in Karnataka. (File) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at a road show in Karnataka. (File)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who contested from Chamundeshwari and Badami constituencies for the Assembly elections, on Sunday said he will not be fighting polls henceforth. “This will be my last election,” the Congress leader told reporters in Chamundeshwari.

Siddaramaiah also said it was fine by him if the party decided to opt for a Dalit chief minister. “It is fine if the party decides to have a Dalit chief minister,” he said.

While asserting that Congress would retain power in the southern state, the CM expressed confidence that the party would win an absolute majority. He also ruled out any possibility of an alliance with Janata Dal (Secular), led by former prime minister H D Deve Gowda.

Taking to Twitter, Siddaramaiah also recalled how he had taken charge as Karnataka CM on this date five years ago and said he looked forward to the people’s love and support “for doing more”. “I took charge as CM on 13th May 2013. Today I complete 5 years. As I look back on the 5 years I feel a deep sense of fulfilment. I do have a list of things we could do better; & a list of things that we need to do. I am looking forward to your love & support for doing more,” he tweeted.

I took charge as CM on 13th May 2013. Today I complete 5 years. As I look back on the 5 years I feel a deep sense of fulfilment. I do have a list of things we could do better; & a list of things that we need to do. I am looking forward to your love & support for doing more. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 13, 2018

He also dismissed exit polls results which indicated maximum seats for the BJP in the assembly polls. “Exit opinion polls are entertainment for the next 2 days. Relying on poll of polls is like a person who can’t swim crossing a river on foot relying on a statistician who told him the average depth of the river is 4 feet. Please note average of 6+4+2 is 4. At 6 feet you drown (sic),” he tweeted.

“So, Dear party workers, supporters & well wishers, don’t worry about exit polls. Relax & enjoy your weekend. We are coming back (sic),” he added in another tweet.

While polling was held on Saturday, counting of votes is scheduled for May 15. A 70 per cent voter turnout was registered in the three-cornered fight between Congress, BJP and JD(S).

