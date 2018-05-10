Karnataka elections: A complaint against trolls gives voice to a need of women voters

Women in Murudi village in Badami, from where Siddaramaiah is contesting, will vote for a party that supports prohibition. (Photo: Johnson T A) Women in Murudi village in Badami, from where Siddaramaiah is contesting, will vote for a party that supports prohibition. (Photo: Johnson T A)

When college student Dhanyashree, 20, committed suicide in Mudigere town of Chikmagalur on January 6 after she was allegedly harassed on social media by Bajrang Dal activists for being friends with Muslims, it led to Bharati Bolar, 43, a social worker in Bantwal region of coastal Dakshina Kannada district, posting on Facebook: “I love Muslims.” Days later, the mother of two found that someone had morphed pictures taken from her Facebook profile and was circulating them on social media to embarrass her.

On January 11, Bolar filed a complaint with Bantwal Town police, who arrested Balakrishna Poojary, 48, a bus driver, and Satish Shetty, 30, administrator of a WhatsApp group titled “Makuri”. The two were booked for sexual harassment, intentional insult to provoke breach of peace and promoting enmity between people.

The complaint resulted in the bus driver losing his job and the WhatsApp group administrator being prevented from leaving for the Middle East where he was employed. “After we registered a couple of cases, including the complaint by Bharati, and arrested people involved in this kind of harassment on social media, these incidents have come to a halt because people have realised that they can be punished. They used to do it under the impression that there is anonymity,” Bantwal Town sub-inspector H V Chandrashekhar says.

“They never expected me to take the matter so seriously,” says Bharati. “Even my family was opposed to taking it forward, but fellow activists encouraged me, as otherwise there would be no check on defamation of women from our region on social media.”

Pressure was put on her to withdraw the complaint “through a right-wing group”, she says. Fellow villagers called her a Muslim. “They said you are born to a Beary (a sub-community of Muslims who live in Mangaluru).”

Bolar claims she was offered money, “but I rejected it”. “They pleaded that the bus driver has a family to support. I agreed to approach police. Police told me I should not withdraw the case since it had helped bring down harassment of women on social media.” So Bolar instead wrote to Poojary’s employers saying he had expressed remorse.

One of the things she is hoping for in the elections is assurances from parties of protecting the interests of women. “When police are fair and objective, people get justice. The Dakshina Kannada SP ensured my case was investigated and the culprits were arrested.”

While moral policing is a concern for women in coastal Karnataka, the pervasiveness of liquor worries women in villages in the north. “Our vote is for any party that promises prohibition,” says Manjula Nevelekeri, 30, an activist in Murudi village of Badami region — CM Siddaramaiah is contesting Badami — in Bagalkot district. “So many of our men die due to drinking. No politician has this as a priority. We raised the issue when Rahul Gandhi came and he seemed inclined, but the CM said it is not possible to implement.”

Between February 26 and May 1, a 71-day 24×7 protest was carried out by women activists in Raichur seeking a ban on sale of liquor, says Swarna Bhat, general secretary of Grakoos, a grassroots organisation. “We pressured the Congress to make a promise but the CM was against it. JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy did not say it openly but said he would consider prohibition if he came to power.”

At many places in Bagalkot, women are considering NOTA as a protest against the failure of parties to address the demand for prohibition, says Swarna. “When the new government is formed, a major rally will be taken out to the Vidhana Soudha to press for the issue.”

