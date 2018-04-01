Was BJP sleeping for 5 years? Every ruppee of central aid accounted for: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday asserted that every rupee of the central aid to the state for the last five years has been accounted for before the assembly with Leader of Opposition Jagadish Shettar being well aware of it.

The Karnataka CM made the remarks in response to BJP president Amit Shah’s persistent demand for the accounts of the central aid to Karnataka for implementing the central schemes. “Where did the money go? The answer is that it went into irrigation, schools, hospitals, roads and highways, railway lines, crop insurance, farm loan waiver and the list goes on. Account for every rupee has been presented before the legislature,” he said in a tweet. The Leader of Opposition in the assembly Jagdish Shettar (BJP) too is aware of it, the chief minister said.

Shah has been reiterating that the Central government had increased the aid to Karnataka from Rs 88,583 crore to Rs 2,19,506 crore over a period of time and has been asking Siddaramaiah to furnish the detailed accounts on the spending.

Siddaramaiah said these funds are not a special grant to Karnataka and they go into the state budget. He said the BJP should stop “lying and fooling people” as all these accounts were presented, debated and approved through 15 legislature sessions. “Was the BJP sleeping for five years? Did they sleep through the 15 legislature sessions where all these accounts were presented, debated and approved? So, please stop fooling the people. Repeating a lie does not make it true,” he said.

Siddaramaiah said the Centre reduced its share in central schemes despite the percentage of devolution being changed from 32 to 42 per cent.

