LIVE in Karnataka: On Yeddyurappa’s home turf, can BJP garner enough votes against Congress, JDS?

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: IndianExpress.com is in Shimoga today, the home turf of BJP CM candidate B S Yeddyurappa. (Express Photo/Aaron Pereira)

After passing through districts in northern and coastal Karnataka, IndianExpress.com has reached the gateway of the Western Ghats — Shimoga — on the last day of campaigning ahead of the Assembly elections.

The district of Shimoga has seven Assembly constituencies — Bhadravati, Sagar, Shikaripura, Tirthahall, Shimoga, Shimoga rural and Sorab. If the BJP wins the election on May 15, Shimoga will have yet another chance to have the state’s next chief minister from here — the Lingayat strongman B S Yeddyurappa.

An indicator that points to Yeddyurappa’s influence in the region is the results of the 2013 elections when he split the BJP to form the Karnataka Janata Paksha (KJP). While his party could only win one seat — Shikaripura — it came second or third in most constituencies — the Congress and JDS won three each — denying the BJP even a single seat in the district. But now that he’s back in the party and is its CM candidate, the BJP is looking to win a maximum of seats here to balance its losses expected in the old Mysore region.

What do the voters in the district think when they go to the ballot this time? Can the Congress and the JD(S) give the BJP a tough fight in Shimoga? All that and more in our live blog today.

