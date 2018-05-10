LIVE in Karnataka: On Yeddyurappa’s home turf, can BJP garner enough votes against Congress, JDS?

After passing through districts in northern and coastal Karnataka, IndianExpress.com has reached the gateway of the Western Ghats — Shimoga — on the last day of campaigning ahead of the Assembly elections.
The district of Shimoga has seven Assembly constituencies — Bhadravati, Sagar, Shikaripura, Tirthahall, Shimoga, Shimoga rural and Sorab. If the BJP wins the election on May 15, Shimoga will have yet another chance to have the state’s next chief minister from here — the Lingayat strongman B S Yeddyurappa.
An indicator that points to Yeddyurappa’s influence in the region is the results of the 2013 elections when he split the BJP to form the Karnataka Janata Paksha (KJP). While his party could only win one seat — Shikaripura — it came second or third in most constituencies — the Congress and JDS won three each — denying the BJP even a single seat in the district. But now that he’s back in the party and is its CM candidate, the BJP is looking to win a maximum of seats here to balance its losses expected in the old Mysore region.
What do the voters in the district think when they go to the ballot this time? Can the Congress and the JD(S) give the BJP a tough fight in Shimoga? All that and more in our live blog today.
Karnataka Elections 2018: Track PM Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s campaign trail (This interactive graph may take a minute to load)
Highlights
Arvind Niraskar, who runs a tailoring shop in Shikaripura, says Congress shouldn't have divided the Lingayats and should have been allowed the community to remain united. When asked whether Yeddyurappa is corrupt, he says, "Who isn't?" but adds he will win here.
David, who has been running a TV repair store in Terubeedi, Shikaripura, says the BJP hasn't done much work here. Even after such a long time, poor people still can't afford decent housing. "I've been living in the same house for the last so many years. We can't afford to renovate it. Only those who are affiliated to politicians have their houses done up? You can see how suddenly there is a two storeyed house between huts."
David acknowledges that B S Yeddyurappa is likely to win here but says in Karnataka, the BJP only has support among the urban/city voters but it is the Congress and JD(S) that is still strong in the rural areas.
(Express Photos/Aaron Pereira)
Shikaripura constituency lies in Shimoga district of central Karnataka. The seat is held by incumbent Yeddyurappa, who won in 2013 after leaving BJP and contesting for his own party, Karnataka Janata Party (KJP). He has represented the constituency seven times since 1983 — he's lost only one election in 1999. While campaigning last week, BSY expressed confidence in winning the seat again on May 15. He said he would win by 40,000-50,000 votes. Yeddyurappa is up against G B Malatesha (Congress) and Holebasappa Balegar (JDS) on May 12. Malatesha is from the Kurubu community (which Siddaramaiah belongs to as well).
Also read | Seven-time winner BS Yeddyurappa stands tall in Shikaripura constituency
BJP CM candidate B S Yeddyurappa is holding a roadshow in Shikaripura this afternoon. On the last day of campaigning, a host of national leaders are holding roadshows across the state, including Union Ministers Nirmala Sitaraman, Ananh Kumar, J P Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan among others. You can track updates from the rest of the state here.
On the last day of campaigning before Karnataka goes to polls on May 12, IndianExpress.com travels to Shimoga. The district comprises eight Assembly constituencies, Shimoga Rural, Bhadravati, Shimoga, Tirthahalli, Shikaripura, Soraba, Sagar and Byndoor. Follow our LIVE blog through the day as we try and understand local issues and voter patterns.