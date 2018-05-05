Karnataka elections: Seizures worth more than Rs 120 crore made so far, says official

The authorities that made the seizures across multiple locations in Karnataka include various surveillance teams, state police and Income Tax department teams that have been deployed by the Election Commission to monitor the electoral code of conduct in the state. (Representational Image) The authorities that made the seizures across multiple locations in Karnataka include various surveillance teams, state police and Income Tax department teams that have been deployed by the Election Commission to monitor the electoral code of conduct in the state. (Representational Image)

In the midst of political leaders indulging in constant exchange of jibes in election-bound Karnataka, surveillance teams appointed by the Election Commission have made multiple seizures of cash, jewellery and other assets amounting to more than Rs 120 crore across the state, a senior official informed news agency PTI on Saturday.

Cash amounting to over Rs 67.27 crore, over five lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 23.36 crore, gold valued at 43.17 crore and other items such as pressure cookers, sarees, sewing machines, gutkha, laptops and vehicles, among others, worth about Rs 18.57 crore, have been seized, he added.

It has also been reported that another Rs.32.54 crore worth of cash has been released from the original seizure of Rs.152.78 crore after verification by the Election Commission-appointed authorities. Additionally, the seized inducements include narcotic and illicit substances worth more than Rs. 39.80 lakhs ever since since the declaration of the elections for the Karnataka Assembly, reveals the official Election commission data.

The authorities that made the above-mentioned seizures across multiple locations in Karnataka include various surveillance teams, state police and Income Tax department teams that have been deployed by the Election Commission to monitor the electoral code of conduct in the state, the official informed.

(With inputs from PTI)

