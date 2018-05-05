SC turns down Reddy Sr bid to campaign for brother in Bellary

Appearing for G Janardhana Reddy, advocate Bina Madhavan requested the court to allow him to be in Bellary from 10 am to 5 pm on May 8-9. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Appearing for G Janardhana Reddy, advocate Bina Madhavan requested the court to allow him to be in Bellary from 10 am to 5 pm on May 8-9. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

G Janardhana Reddy, one the Reddy brothers of the mining region of Bellary, will not be able to campaign for his younger brother Somasekhara Reddy, BJP candidate in Bellary City. On Friday, a Supreme Court bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan dismissed his petition to relax his bail condition and allow him to enter Bellary. Appearing for G Janardhana Reddy, advocate Bina Madhavan requested the court to allow him to be in Bellary from 10 am to 5 pm on May 8-9. “Your brother can take care of himself,” Justice Sikri said, rejecting the plea. After more than three years in jail, Janardhana Reddy, a former minister and accused of illegal mining, was granted bail by the SC in 2015 on the condition that he would not visit Bellary, or Anantapur and Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh. Janardhana Reddy was arrested by the CBI in 2011 from Bellary.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App