Karnataka elections 2018: SC dismisses Pramod Muthalik’s plea challenging Congress manifesto

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected Rashtriya Hindu Sena chief Pramod Muthalik’s plea alleging that the Congress party sought votes in the name of religion through its Karnataka election manifesto.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud refused to intervene in the election process as it has been set in motion. Adding that the petitioner can take a statutory remedy after the polling is over, the bench said that assuring minority communities about elevating them from social and economic backwardness did not amount to seeking votes on the ground of religion and this has been held by the Constitution bench judgment.

Muthalik, who alleged that the Congress’ manifesto violated the election code by promising welfare steps for minorities, sought the Congress party candidates’ disqualification from the election. “Issue a direction commanding the Election Commission of India to exercise its powers and ensure that Indian National Congress deletes the appeal to vote on religious basis made under the heading ‘Social justice -strengthening the social fabric for smooth progress’ in sub-heading ‘ensure right to equality’ occurring at pages 36 and 37 of the election manifesto issued for general election for Karnataka Legislative Assembly, 2018 before start of polling,” the plea had said.

Advocate Vishnu Jain, who had mentioned the matter for urgent listing, argued that there is a seven-judge bench judgment which prohibits seeking votes in the name of religion. Karnataka goes to polls on May 12 and the results will be announced on May 15.

(With inputs from PTI)

