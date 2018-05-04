Rahul slams PM Modi for calling Bengaluru ‘garbage city’, says building lies come naturally to you

Karnataka assembly elections 2018: Rahul Gandhi said, “Dear PM, Calling Bengaluru, the garden city and the pride of India a “garbage city” is insulting. (Source: INC) Karnataka assembly elections 2018: Rahul Gandhi said, “Dear PM, Calling Bengaluru, the garden city and the pride of India a “garbage city” is insulting. (Source: INC)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling Bengaluru a ‘garbage city’ and said it’s insulting to call it by that name.

Providing data on the developmental works done by both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka, Gandhi said, “Dear PM, Calling Bengaluru, the garden city and the pride of India a “garbage city” is insulting. Building lies comes naturally to you, but you seem to find building cities very difficult. The data nails your lies.”

The data reads the Congress-UPA government provided 1100 per cent more funds to Karnataka’s cities as compared to the Modi government. “The urban infrastructure funds given to Karnataka by the Congress was Rs 6570 crore while the BJP provided only Rs 598 crore for the same,” the Congress president tweeted.

While addressing a rally in Bengaluru on Thursday, PM Modi listed a slew of alleged lapses by the Congress government and said, “Bengaluru, known as India’s Silicon Valley, has become a valley of sin under Congress. Bengaluru is admired as a ‘Garden City.’ But the Karnataka government is wanting to turn this into a garbage city. They are showing no concern for the city’s needs.”

On Thursday, Gandhi gave PM Modi an ‘F’ for the Centre’s contribution to the agricultural sector in Karnataka. Ahead of the Assembly elections in the state, Gandhi, in what he called “Mr Modi’s Report Card”, said the Prime Minister has not contributed to the Congress-led state government’s Rs 8,500 crore farm loan waiver or towards the minimum support price scheme for farmers. “The PM’s crop insurance scheme did not help to end the farmers’ suffering while assisting private insurance companies to rake in huge profits,” he said.

As campaigning intensifies in the poll-bound state, Gandhi and Modi have been targeting each other on several issues. Karnataka goes to poll on May 12 and the results will be declared on May 15.

