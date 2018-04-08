Rahul hits back: Shah, Modi think they are the only humans in country

The Congress president toured the southern Karnataka districts of Kolar and Chikaballapur on Saturday. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra) The Congress president toured the southern Karnataka districts of Kolar and Chikaballapur on Saturday. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

Hitting back at BJP chief Amit Shah’s remark, referring to Opposition parties trying to forge an alliance against the BJP as cats and dogs, and snakes and mongooses, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are convinced that they are the only two humans in the country and consider everyone else animals.

“The fact of the matter is that between Mr Amit Shah and Mr Modi, they are convinced that they are the only two human beings in this country. That is all. That is the reality,’’ Rahul told reporters in Kolar on Saturday in the course of the sixth and final leg of his Janashirvad Yatra through poll-bound Karnataka.

READ | Amit Shah on Opposition: Snakes, dogs flee PM Modi flood

The Congress president toured the southern Karnataka districts of Kolar and Chikaballapur on Saturday and will address a major rally in Bengaluru on Sunday to mark the end of a pre-poll campaign that began in February. “What is happening to Dalits around the country is disgusting and horrible. Our Prime Minister has nothing to say. He is under the impression that respecting Dalits is about going and bowing before the statue of Ambedkarji. You destroy everything that Mr Ambedkar stood for, you destroy Dalits, allow them to be killed and murdered and then you say I am doing Namaste in front of Ambedkarji’s statue. It shows the mindset,’’ Rahul said. He alleged that the BJP had destroyed the financial sector and governance.

“There is a basic loss of control and you can see it in Mr Modi’s demeanour, in his expression, in his speeches and you can see it in Mr Amit Shah’s confusion and the anger that he is coming out with, that all people are animals except myself. It is a demonstration of the complete fracture of the system,’’ the Congress president said.

“What is happening, frankly, is that there is a collapse in the government. This collapse has taken place for two or three reasons. One is complete financial mismanagement — demonetisation — and implosion of the financial system. Nirav Modi is an example. Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya… are all examples. We do not understand really and neither does the government as to what is the extent of the hole in the financial sector due to this,’’ he said.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App