Karnataka polls: Rahul Gandhi’s claim to PM chair an insult to democracy, says Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public rally ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 at Belagavi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public rally ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 at Belagavi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described as “an insult to democracy” Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s claim of being in the reckoning to be PM in 2019 if the Congress emerges as the single largest party.

On the final day of his 10-day, 21-rally campaign across most of the 30 districts of Karnataka, the Prime Minister called Rahul Gandhi’s claim an example of the dynastic policies of the Congress. “Those who do not know anything other than dynastic politics have no value for democracy and that is why some people think that the PM’s seat is reserved only for one family and that no one else can take it and that no one else has a right. This is why the elite man has declared he will be PM in 2019. Is he royalty? Who will sit where will be decided by the people. This is an example of the insult of democracy by the Congress,’’ the Prime Minister said at his final rally in Bidar Wednesday.

“The arrogance of these dynastic elites has reached its heights. They are destroying the tradition of democracy and have stamped it into the dust. No senior Congress leaders can accept it,” he said.

“From morning till evening, while sleeping and while awake, he has only thing in his mind and that is the Prime Minister’s chair,” PM Modi said at another rally, in Bangarpet.

“Yesterday in Karnataka and India’s politics something happened. All of a sudden one person came and declared and he did not care about others who are standing in the line. He did not care about other coalition partners. There are leaders waiting for 40 years. He came suddenly and said I will will become Prime Minister,” Modi said.

On the last day of his campaugn Wednesday, PM Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Chikmagalur. (PTI Photo) On the last day of his campaugn Wednesday, PM Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Chikmagalur. (PTI Photo)

The Prime Minister said the Congress president had staked a claim to be PM even as Opposition parties were still trying to cobble together a coalition. Modi said six Cs of the Congress — culture, communalism, casteism, crime, corruption and contract system — were destroying Karnataka. “The Congress does no work and Congress has no vision for the country. The Congress keeps thinking about BJP and stops thinking of the country,’’ he said.

Over the 10 days of his extensive campaign since May 1, the Prime Minister covered much of the state except for the southern parts where the fight in as many as eight districts is seen as being between the Congress and JD(S). The only districts that the Prime Minister campaigned for the BJP in the south were Bangalore and Chamarajnagar near Mysuru.

The Prime Minister skipped Vokkaliga-dominated districts like Mandya, Ramanagaram, and Bengaluru Rural which is considered the stronghold of the JD(S), triggering speculation of a tacit understanding between the BJP and the JD(S).

