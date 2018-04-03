Karnataka Assembly Elections: Rahul Gandhi to begin fifth-leg of campaigning in state

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is expected to meet Shivakumara Swamiji, head of Siddaganga Math, during his two-day campaigning in Karnataka ahead of polls. (File) Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is expected to meet Shivakumara Swamiji, head of Siddaganga Math, during his two-day campaigning in Karnataka ahead of polls. (File)

Ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will begin his fifth-leg of poll campaign in the state on Tuesday. His itinerary includes places covered recently by BJP chief Amit Shah. As per the programme details released by the Indian National Congress, Rahul Gandhi will hold a public meeting at Bus Stand Chowk in Shivamogga today. He is also likely to inaugurate a New DCC office in Shivamogga. Subsequently, he will visit Honnalli, Harihara and Bathi towns in Davangere district.

On Wednesday, the Congress president would visit Holalakere in Chitradurga district and address a gathering. He would then travel to Iddaganga Math in Tumakuru district. Rahul Gandhi will also be meeting Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Math, who turned 111 on Saturday. Before leaving for Delhi, he will conclude his round of campaigning by addressing a public campaign at Magadi in Ramanagar district. Amit Shah, who has completed four rounds of campaigning in the run up to the May 12 polls, had toured these places on March 26 and 27.

The Congress had previously launched an extensive drive to woo the Lingayats, who are numerically and politically strong in Karnataka. Gandhi’s meeting with Shivakumar Swamiji is aimed at strengthening his party’s base among Lingayats. While Shivamogga and Davangere have substantial Lingayat population, Chalkere and Holalakere in Chitradurga are dominated by tribals, Dalits and other backward castes.

Last month, Gandhi had constituted the screening committee for the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls. The committee is headed by senior party leader Madhusudan Mistry, and will also comprise party MPs Tamradhwaj Sahu and Gaurav Gogoi. The party will announce all candidates for the 224-member state assembly polls by April 15.

