Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka LIVE UPDATES: Congress chief in Bengaluru today, to reach out to urban voters

Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka LIVE UPDATES:  The Congress' pre-poll campaign called 'Jana Ashirwad Yatre' will culminate with a roadshow at the Bengaluru Palace Grounds today. Follow this space for the latest developments from Rahul Gandhi's visit to the poll-bound state.

April 8, 2018
With campaigning heating up in poll-bound Karnataka, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday will reach out to the urban voters of Bengaluru and is expected to begin the day by meeting a group of sanitary workers at Jakkarayana Kere. He will then head to Jnana Jyothi Auditorium, Central College campus, for an interaction with industrialists at 11.30 am. Next, Gandhi will hold a meeting with women entrepreneurs at Radisson Blue Hotel under the theme “In Conversation with Women of Bengaluru.” The Congress’ pre-poll campaign, called ‘Jana Ashirwad Yatra’, will culminate with a roadshow at the Bengaluru Palace Grounds at 5 pm.

On Saturday, Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to the state, had trained his guns on BJP chief Amit Shah for equating the opposition parties to animals. Calling it “disrespectful”, the Congress chief said, “The fact of the matter is that between Amit Shah and Modi, they are convinced that they are the only two human beings in this country. That is all. That is the reality.” Taking a swipe at PM Modi over atrocities against Dalits, Gandhi said, “He is under the impression that respecting Dalits is about going and bowing before the statue of Ambedkarji. You destroy everything that Ambedkar stood for, you destroy Dalits, allow them to be killed and murdered and then you say I am doing Namaste in front of Ambedkarji’s statue. It shows the mindset.”

The Congress president toured the southern Karnataka districts of Kolar and Chikaballapur on Saturday. Karnataka will go to polls in one phase on May 12, and the results will be announced on May 15.

Rahul Gandhi's schedule for the day
