Rahul attacks PM over BJP’s candidate choices, says they are like ‘Karnataka’s Most Wanted’

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday continued his tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the BJP’s choice of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections slated for next week. In an 80-seconds-video addressed to the PM, the Congress leader sought an explanation over the distribution of tickets to the Reddy brothers and asked when will Modi speak on the “top 11 leaders facing corruption cases”.

“Dear Modi ji, You talk a lot. Problem is, your actions don’t match your words. Here’s a primer on your candidate selection in Karnataka. It plays like an episode of “Karnataka’s Most Wanted”,” he posted on Twitter. Follow LIVE UPDATES

The Congress leader was referring to the Reddy brothers of Bellary who are facing a number of corruption charges, including illegal iron-ore mining. The BJP has faced severe criticism from the party ever since it name Gali Somashekhara Reddy and Gali Karunakara Reddy in its list of candidates.

Gali Janardhana Reddy, a former minister who has several corruption cases against him, was also seen campaigning across the district for the saffron party. After more than three years in jail, Janardhana Reddy was granted bail by the SC in 2015 on the condition that he would not visit Bellary, or Anantapur and Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh. Janardhana Reddy was arrested by the CBI in 2011 from Bellary.

On Friday, the Supreme Court dismissed Janardhana Reddy’s petition to relax his bail condition and allow him to enter Bellary. Appearing for G Janardhana Reddy, advocate Bina Madhavan requested the court to allow him to be in Bellary from 10 am to 5 pm on May 8-9. “Your brother can take care of himself,” Justice Sikri said, rejecting the plea.

