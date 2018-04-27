Karnataka Elections: BJP makes communities fight, then talks of development, says Rahul Gandhi

“When Modi comes, he talks of corruption but he does not say anything about Nirav Modi who fled with Rs 30,000 crore and who he knows,”Rahul Gandhi said (File) “When Modi comes, he talks of corruption but he does not say anything about Nirav Modi who fled with Rs 30,000 crore and who he knows,”Rahul Gandhi said (File)

Launching the Congress campaign for the May 12 Assembly polls in the communally sensitive coastal Karnataka region, party president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused the BJP of triggering communal violence and then talking about development.

Speaking in the town of Kumta in the Uttara Kannada district, which was rocked by communal violence last year, the Congress president said, “The BJP instigates one community to fight against another and then talks of development.” In roadshows across four different towns in Uttara Kannada, Gandhi said that the Congress party believes in returning the hard earned money of people back to them while the “BJP says that after the hard work all the money should go to a few industrialists”.

“They call farmers thieves if they do not repay loans but when the big borrowers do it, it is called non performing assets and is written off,” the Congress president said. “Siddaramaiah has done a lot of work for the poor. When Modi comes, he talks of corruption but he does not say anything about Nirav Modi who fled with Rs 30,000 crore and who he knows,” Gandhi said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who kept away from campaigning for himself, on Thursday accused the BJP of enabling jailbirds to return to its flock by supporting tainted candidates. “All the looters who were in the previous BJP government in the state have joined hands again and the jailbirds are back again. Do you want to give them authority again?” Siddaramaiah asked in Kumta. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks a lot through his Mann ki Baat programmes but has not been effective because we need kaam ki baat,” Siddaramaiah said.

The Karnataka Chief Minister accused the Janata Dal (Secular) of being in a “match-fixing” arrangement with the BJP. “If you vote for the JD(S) it is as good as voting for the BJP,” he said. “If you elect us, there will be an effect on the Lok Sabha polls as well and it will be a step in defeating communal politics. If you want to preserve democracy you must vote for us. The winds of change for the 2019 polls are blowing,” Siddaramaiah said at a meeting in Ankola in the Karwar Assembly constituency.

