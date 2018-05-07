Karnataka polls: Rahul Gandhi flays Centre over rising fuel prices, says PM Modi should explain his inability to curtail them 

Karnataka assembly elections 2018: Congress President Rahul Gandhi addressing a gathering in Hoskote. (Source: INC/Twitter) Karnataka assembly elections 2018: Congress President Rahul Gandhi addressing a gathering in Hoskote. (Source: INC/Twitter)

Continuing his campaign trail in poll-bound Karnataka, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a frontal attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government over rising fuel prices. “PM Modi rode to power on the promise of reducing fuel prices. He should explain to the people why fuel prices are rising and why is he unable to curtail them,” said the Congress president while addressing a rally at the Hoskote constituency of Bengaluru Rural district.

The Congress chief said that the Prime Minister should explain the high fuel prices when the petrol prices are decreasing in the international market. Gandhi, who resumed his poll campaign for the May 12 assembly polls, took out a protest march in Malur in Kolar earlier in the day against rising petrol prices by riding a bicycle with other Congress workers walking or running behind him. “Earlier in the international market, the price was USD 140 per barrel, now it is USD 70 per barrel. So lakhs of crores of money is being saved by the government. Where is the money going?” Gandhi asked.

He alleged that the BJP-led central government wanted to take money from the common man to give it to its “rich friends”.”Why are you not saying to people that you don’t want to put GST on petrol and diesel? You want to take away money from the common man and want to give it to your five or ten industrialist friends,” he said before the gathering. “You want to take money from the pockets of those driving scooter, truck, bus and other vehicles in the country and want to give it your rich friends,” the Congress leader said.

TRACK | Karnataka elections LIVE UPDATES

He also targeted Modi for sharing the stage with ‘tainted’ mining baron Gali Somashekhara Reddy in Bellary last week. He said, “The stage from which PM Modi speaks of anti-corruption also has people who’ve spent a time in jails for corruption.” Reddy, who has been given a BJP ticket from Bellary, has been accused of conducting illegal mining operations across the iron-ore rich district.

Rahul also highlighted the apathy of the Centre towards the condition of farmers. “The farmers of this country are suffering but PM Modi has turned a deaf ear to them.” The Congress President further said that the state government has delivered on every promise it made and the success of various welfare schemes speak for themselves.

ALSO READ | No Modi magic in Karnataka, does not speak like PM: Siddaramaiah

“In the next 5 years, every person in Karnataka will own a house. Unlike PM Modi, we keep our promises. We will also focus on creating a network of food-processing plants across Karnataka for the benefit of our farmers.” he said.

He also hit back at the PM for his “PPP Congress” jibe, likening him to a mobile phone on “speaker and airplane” mode and not the “work” mode. On the 9th leg of his election tour of Karnataka, he accused Modi of making personal attacks against him as he did not have to speak about on other issues.

“There are three modes in a cell phone….the first is the work mode….the other two are speaker mode and airplane mode. Modi only uses speaker and airplane mode and not the work mode,” he told reporters in an impromptu interaction.

He was responding to a question about Modi’s Tuesday remark at an election rally in Gadag where he said the Congress will become “Punjab, Puducherry, Parivar” Congress after its defeat in the Karnataka Assembly polls.

During his three-day visit, Gandhi will campaign in Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkballapura, Tumakuru districts and Bengaluru city.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd