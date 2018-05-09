Karnataka elections: To corner BJP’s ‘dirty politics’, Rahul Gandhi promotes online donation drive for Congress candidate

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been scathing in its attack against the BJP for giving tickets to the controversial Reddy brothers. (File) Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been scathing in its attack against the BJP for giving tickets to the controversial Reddy brothers. (File)

Describing the electoral battle in Karnataka as a fight between Congress’ “clean” and BJP’s “dirty politics”, Congress president Rahul Gandhi sought online contributions for his party candidate, a 33-year-old PhD scholar, who has been pitted against B Sreeramulu in the reserved assembly seat of Molakalmuru. The Congress has recently launched a crowd-funding campaign to support the candidature of Yogesh Babu to bring more transparency in election funding.

“It’s a clear fight in Karnataka. Clean Politics vs Dirty Politics. Mafia vs People. With the BJP fielding the corrupt Reddy gang, we are trying a novel approach to fund our candidate. Support our candidate by making a contribution,” Gandhi tweeted and attached a link to the contributions page.

Gandhi has been scathing in his attack against the BJP for giving tickets to the controversial Reddy brothers, who have been accused of running an alleged illegal mining racket. B Sreeramulu, widely acknowledged as a close aide of the Reddy brothers, is also contesting from Badami constituency, where he will lock horns with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The Reddy brothers of Bellari have been accused of running an alleged illegal mining racket, costing the state exchequer Rs 35,000 crore. “Slapped with cases of bribery, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, rioting amongst other criminal charges, the ‘mining mafia’ seeks an entry into Karnataka politics,” the fundraiser page says. Introducing Yogesh Babu, Congress said the 33-year-old was a self-made man who has been actively engaged in grassroots work and was deeply admired by his people for his sincerity and clean politics.

Till Wednesday morning, 250 donations have been made and Rs 6,47,615 has been raised as against a target of Rs 28 lakh, the amount permitted by the Election Commission for a candidate to spend on campaigning. With just two days left before election campaigning ends in Karnataka, it is unclear whether the funds have been put to use by the Congress candidate before meeting the fundraiser campaign goal. Among the top 20 contributors, six of them appeared to be Congress leaders — TS Singh Deo, Mohan Kumaramangalam, Divya Spandana, Mohammad Amin, Sanjay Jha and Rama Suganthan. The Indian Express could not independently verify the names.

BJP has nominated G Karunakara Reddy and G Somashekar Reddy, elder and younger brothers of the tainted G Janardhan Reddy, to contest from Harpanahalli and Bellary seats in Bellary district.The party has also fielded Lallesh Reddy, nephew of the Reddy brothers, from BTM Layout segment in Bengaluru.

