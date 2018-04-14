Karnataka poll date ‘leak’ mere speculation: EC

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday said that the purported leak of the Karnataka Assembly poll dates before the official announcement was “mere speculation” and “avoidable”.

The poll panel had set up an internal inquiry after BJP’s social media chief Amit Malviya had tweeted the Assembly election schedule a little before the EC press conference. Although he got the date of voting right, Malviya tweeted incorrect date for counting. According to the inquiry report, the purported leak wasn’t a leak, but only speculation. As both Malviya and a news channel got the election schedule wrong.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App