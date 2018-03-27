Karnataka polls 2018: Parties welcome election dates, say they are poll ready

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) O P Rawat announced the schedule for Karnataka elections at a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. Karnataka assembly polls will be held on May 12 and counting on May 15. PTI Photo by Subhav Shukla New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) O P Rawat announced the schedule for Karnataka elections at a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. Karnataka assembly polls will be held on May 12 and counting on May 15. PTI Photo by Subhav Shukla

Welcoming the Election Commission’s schedule for the Assembly polls in Karnataka,political parties today said they are “election ready”, with all three players, Congress, BJP and JDS, claiming that they would come to power. The EC today announced a single phase election for the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly on May 12, with counting of votes to be taken up on May 15.

BJP President Amit Shah welcomed the announcement, saying that the party would come to power with a thumping majority under the leadership of state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa. Speaking to reporters at Davanagere on the second day of his tour to central regional of Karnataka, Shah said the party is all geared up to fight the election and will come to power and Yeddyurappa will become the next Chief Minister.

The ruling Congress, which is facing a tough challenge from BJP, welcomed the election dates, asserting that the party is poll ready. @INCKarnataka welcomes the Election Commission’s announcement. Karnataka Assembly Polls on 12th May and counting on 15th May 2018. We are election ready!” KPCC President G Parameshwara said in a tweet.

Commenting on the poll dates, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed confidence about Congress coming back to power for a second term. “Expectation was that it will be announced any time after March 23, today they have declared (the dates),” he told reporters in Chikkaballapura. Responding to a question, the Chief Minister reiterated his allegation that JDS has join hands with the BJP.

“We are contesting independently, JDS is also contesting independently, but they have relationship with BJP,” he said. Asked about a pre-poll survey forecasting 126 seats for the Congress in the coming polls, he said “there is no doubt about it; we will come back (to power). On the other hand,BJP too welcomed poll dates and claimed that the party was a step closer to “Congress Mukth Bharat.”

“Dear Kannadigas, Our redemption from the tyrannical rule of @siddaramaiah is not far.” “On May 15th, 1.BJP will win with thumping majority 2.

@BSYBJP will become 23rd CM from NDA 3. We will be a step closer to Congress Mukth Bharata,” BJP said in a tweet. Yeddyurappa has urged voters to participate in the election process. “The countdown has begun for a #CongressMuktKarnataka! I welcome the Election Commission’s announcement to hold the #KarnatakaElections2018 on May 12 | Counting: May 15. I urge every eligible voter to participate in the election process, which is fundamental to democracy!” he said in a tweet.

Janata Dal (Secular) state President H D Kumaraswamy invoking the gods, said that their blessings were on his party. “I’m confident that this time the Janata Dal government, which is Janata government, will come to power,” he said, reacting to the poll dates. Kumaraswamy also ruled out any alliance with Congress or BJP for the Karnataka polls. “People of the state have decided to throw away both (Congress and BJP) parties from the state and I’m working amidst the people,” he said.

The JDS, which has already announced candidates for 126 constituencies, is in alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party for the Karnataka polls.

