Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Nitish Kumar to campaign for JD(U)

JD(U) national president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is most likely to campaign for his party candidates in Karnataka and the date of his visit has not been finalised yet. JD(U) has made it clear that it was in alliance with the BJP only in Bihar and had earlier contested against the saffron party in Gujarat and Nagaland Assembly elections. The party is contesting 34 Assembly seats in Karnataka.

JD(U) principal national general secretary KC Tyagi said, “One must remember that Karnataka has been the birthplace of Janata Dal, a party that has given Karnataka four chief ministers. Some senior party leaders have campaigned in the state and the CM is most likely to visit to boost our chances.”

JD (U) national general secretary Sanjay Jha said, “The CM is scheduled to travel for a day to Karnataka. As for JD(U) contesting against BJP as well, let us make it clear that our alliance with BJP is limited to Bihar. In any case, we have contested against them in Gujarat and Nagaland Assembly polls. We have an MLA in Nagaland.” Jha said every political party had a right to strengthen its support base.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, has not decided on visiting Karnataka to campaign for the Congress. Tejashwi’s political advisor Sanjay Yadav said, “It is not decided yet.” A section of RJD leaders had earlier said that Tejashwi would visit Karnataka.

