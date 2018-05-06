Karnataka Assembly elections LIVE Updates: Campaigning enters final week, PM Modi to address four rallies today

With less than a week left for the Karnataka Assembly elections, BJP has intensified its electoral battle through intensive campaigns across the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed five rallies on Saturday, is all set to hold public meetings in four constituencies — Chitradurga, Raichur, Jamakhandi and Hubli — on Sunday. BJP president Amit Shah, on the other hand, is also scheduled to hold public programmes across five constituencies.
On Saturday, Modi tore into the Congress over several issues, including corruption, and asserted that the party will become “Punjab, Puducherry, Parivar” Congress “after its defeat” in the polls. The Siddaramaiah government, the Prime Minister said, had become a “corruption tank” for the Congress, with a pipeline connected to Delhi. He also accused the top Congress leadership of auctioning tickets, party positions and the chief minister’s post.
The elections have been slated for May 12 while counting votes will be held on May 15.
Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP over Dalit atrocities
On Sunday morning, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to highlight the "RSS/ BJP fascist ideology" and "how it’s openly propagated by senior RSS/ BJP leaders is revealed". While posting a two-minutes-thirty-eight-seconds video, the party leader said, "Central to the RSS/ BJP fascist ideology, is that Dalits & Adivasis must continue to exist at the bottom rung of society. In this disturbing video, the dangers of this mindset and how it’s openly propagated by senior RSS/ BJP leaders is revealed."
PM Modi, Amit Shah to hold public meetings
As part of his third round of campaigning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in four constituencies on Sunday. BJP chief Amit Shah, on the other hand, will also hold public programmes across five constituencies. Follow this space for LATEST UPDATES.
"Congress is a party who is always ready to play with the emotions of the people. The party has played with the emotions of the people here. We cannot forgive them for doing this. Congress changes history for votes," he said.
"This land of Chitradurga is synonymous with the Mantra of - Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan and Jai Vigyaan. This land is prone to drought but the farmers here have been innovating and turning adversities into opportunities," Modi said.
Modi began his speech by saying 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' twice. 'I am humbled by the response here,' he told the crowd. "This is a land of bravehearts. It is a land of scientists. Chitradurga is the hub of science and technology," he added.
PM Modi begins addressing the crowd in Chitradurga.
