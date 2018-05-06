Follow Us:
Sunday, May 06, 2018
Karnataka Assembly elections LIVE Updates: Campaigning enters final week, PM Modi to address four rallies today

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the gatherings in Chitradurga, Raichur, Jamakhandi and Hubli on Sunday. Follow LIVE UPDATES here:

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 6, 2018 11:21:15 am
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election campaign rally in Mangaluru on Saturday. (PTI) Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election campaign rally in Mangaluru on Saturday. (PTI)

With less than a week left for the Karnataka Assembly elections, BJP has intensified its electoral battle through intensive campaigns across the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed five rallies on Saturday, is all set to hold public meetings in four constituencies — Chitradurga, Raichur, Jamakhandi and Hubli — on Sunday. BJP president Amit Shah, on the other hand, is also scheduled to hold public programmes across five constituencies.

On Saturday, Modi tore into the Congress over several issues, including corruption, and asserted that the party will become “Punjab, Puducherry, Parivar” Congress “after its defeat” in the polls. The Siddaramaiah government, the Prime Minister said, had become a “corruption tank” for the Congress, with a pipeline connected to Delhi. He also accused the top Congress leadership of auctioning tickets, party positions and the chief minister’s post.

The elections have been slated for May 12 while counting votes will be held on May 15.

Live Blog

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four rallies today. Follow LIVE UPDATES here:

Highlights

11:21 (IST) 06 May 2018
'Congress changes history for votes'

"Congress is a party who is always ready to play with the emotions of the people. The party has played with the emotions of the people here. We cannot forgive them for doing this. Congress changes history for votes," he said.

11:16 (IST) 06 May 2018
Chitradurga is probe to draught but farmers have turned adversities into opportunities: Modi

"This land of Chitradurga is synonymous with the Mantra of - Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan and Jai Vigyaan. This land is prone to drought but the farmers here have been innovating and turning adversities into opportunities," Modi said.

11:12 (IST) 06 May 2018
Humbled by the response in Karnataka: Modi

Modi began his speech by saying 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' twice. 'I am humbled by the response here,' he told the crowd. "This is a land of bravehearts. It is a land of scientists. Chitradurga is the hub of science and technology," he added.

11:07 (IST) 06 May 2018
PM begins addressing the rally in Chitradurga

PM Modi begins addressing the crowd in Chitradurga.

10:46 (IST) 06 May 2018
Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP over Dalit atrocities

On Sunday morning, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to highlight the "RSS/ BJP fascist ideology" and "how it’s openly propagated by senior RSS/ BJP leaders is revealed". While posting a two-minutes-thirty-eight-seconds video, the party leader said, "Central to the RSS/ BJP fascist ideology, is that Dalits & Adivasis must continue to exist at the bottom rung of society. In this disturbing video, the dangers of this mindset and how it’s openly propagated by senior RSS/ BJP leaders is revealed."

10:27 (IST) 06 May 2018
Amit Shah's schedule for today:
10:27 (IST) 06 May 2018
PM Modi's schedule for today:
10:25 (IST) 06 May 2018
PM Modi, Amit Shah to hold public meetings

As part of his third round of campaigning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in four constituencies on Sunday. BJP chief Amit Shah, on the other hand, will also hold public programmes across five constituencies. Follow this space for LATEST UPDATES.

Karnataka Elections 2018: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at a campaign rally in Badami constituency on Saturday. (Express Photo/Aaron Pereira) Karnataka Elections 2018: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at a campaign rally in Badami constituency on Saturday. (Express Photo/Aaron Pereira)

Reacting to PM Modi's PPP remark, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "Heard you spun a new abbreviation ‘PPP’ today. Sir, we have always championed the 3 Ps of democracy - ‘Of the People, By the People, For the People’. While your party is a ‘Prison’, ‘Price Rise’ & ‘Pakoda’ party. Am I right, Sir?"

While addressing a gathering of about 800 people at the Kalidas Educational Society in Badami, in north Karnataka, Siddaramaiah hit out at what he claimed was communal and divisive politics on the part of the BJP and said the choice was between assured development and communal violence. “No other party has done as much work as we have in the last five years. We have performed at all levels, even bringing development to ‘microscopic communities’ such as the Bohvis and the Savita Samaj,” he said.

