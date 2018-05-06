Karnataka Assembly elections LIVE Updates: Campaigning enters final week, PM Modi to address four rallies today

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election campaign rally in Mangaluru on Saturday. (PTI) Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election campaign rally in Mangaluru on Saturday. (PTI)

With less than a week left for the Karnataka Assembly elections, BJP has intensified its electoral battle through intensive campaigns across the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed five rallies on Saturday, is all set to hold public meetings in four constituencies — Chitradurga, Raichur, Jamakhandi and Hubli — on Sunday. BJP president Amit Shah, on the other hand, is also scheduled to hold public programmes across five constituencies.

On Saturday, Modi tore into the Congress over several issues, including corruption, and asserted that the party will become “Punjab, Puducherry, Parivar” Congress “after its defeat” in the polls. The Siddaramaiah government, the Prime Minister said, had become a “corruption tank” for the Congress, with a pipeline connected to Delhi. He also accused the top Congress leadership of auctioning tickets, party positions and the chief minister’s post.

The elections have been slated for May 12 while counting votes will be held on May 15.