Karnataka Elections 2018: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi urge young voters to celebrate ‘festival of democracy’

Karnataka Elections 2018: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (File Photo) Karnataka Elections 2018: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)

As voting began for the Karnataka Assembly Election on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi urged voters to take part in the election process and exercise their franchise. Calling on young voters to come out in large numbers, PM Modi tweeted, “Urging my sisters and brothers of Karnataka to vote in large numbers today. I would particularly like to call upon young voters to vote and enrich this festival of democracy with their participation.”

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also wrote a message for the voters in Kannada. Welcoming first-time voters who are participating in the electoral process, Gandhi said that a high voter turnout is a sign of dynamic democracy. He added that the people of Karnataka will be able to celebrate the greatest festival of democracy with their participation.

Follow Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 voting LIVE UPDATES

Karnataka Chief minsiter Siddaramaiah also thanked the people for their support. “Today People of Karnataka are standing in queues to create history & show the nation the way to liberal, progressive, peaceful & compassionate politics & governance. I thank them for their support & wish them well,” he wrote on Twitter.

BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa who cast his vote early morning shared the pictures on Twitter and wrote, “Voting is not only a right, but ones duty as well. I have done my part today. And I urge my dear fellow citizens of Karnataka to please exercise your democratic right & cast your vote as early as possible. Play your part in shaping the future of our State.”

Voting for 222 constituencies across Karnataka began early this morning. Polling in Bengaluru’s Raja Rajeshwari Nagar segment has been postponed to May 28 in the voter ID cards case and countermanded in the city’s Jayanagar seat following the death of BJP contestant BN Vijaya Kumar on May 4.

ಮತದಾರರು ತಮ್ಮ ಹಕ್ಕನ್ನು ತಪ್ಪದೇ ಚಲಾಯಿಸುವುದೇ ಕ್ರಿಯಾತ್ಮಕ ಪ್ರಜಾಪ್ರಭುತ್ವದ ಸಂಕೇತ. ನಾನು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಮೊದಲ ಬಾರಿ ಮತ ಚಲಾಯಿಸುವ ನನ್ನೆಲ್ಲಾ ಯುವ ಸ್ನೇಹಿತರನ್ನು ಸ್ವಾಗತಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಜನತೆ ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾಪ್ರಭುತ್ವದ ಅತೀದೊಡ್ಡ ಹಬ್ಬವನ್ನು ಸಂಭ್ರಮದಿಂದ ಆಚರಿಸಿ ಯಶಸ್ವಿಗೊಳಿಸುವಂತೆ ಕೋರಿಕೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತೇನೆ. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 12, 2018

At least 4.97 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise Saturday to pick from a field of almost 2,600 candidates. Officials said 58,008 polling stations have been set up across the state, of which 12002 have been designated as “critical”, with over 3,50,000 polling personnel on duty.

Urging my sisters and brothers of Karnataka to vote in large numbers today. I would particularly like to call upon young voters to vote and enrich this festival of democracy with their participation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 12, 2018

Polling authorities have also introduced new initiatives such as SMS-based polling station access, app-based polling station access and navigation and queue status facility for voting booths with higher voter population.

The results of the election will be declared on May 15.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd