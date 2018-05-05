Karnataka elections: Congress offering false promises to farmers, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves along with Ananth Kumar and other BJP leaders during a public rally in Bengaluru on Thursday. (File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves along with Ananth Kumar and other BJP leaders during a public rally in Bengaluru on Thursday. (File)

Upping the ante against the Congress leadership in Karnataka ahead of elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the party of fooling the poor to win elections ever since Indira Gandhi’s time. PM Modi, who was addressing his first rally of the day in Tumakuru, accused the party of offering false rhetoric and empty promises to the farmers and said the present problems in the agriculture sector were mainly due to the wrong policies of the Congress governments in the past.

Modi will hold more rallies later in the day.

Here is what PM Modi said so far:

1. On the Congress’ neglect of the agriculture sector, Modi said, “Congress is trying to offer false rhetoric and empty promises to the farmers. The Congress’ neglect of the agriculture sector is very well known. I wish they were serious about the welfare of the farmers.”

2. Pulling up the party over its failure to ensure the welfare of the poor, the PM said, “The Congress kept saying – Gareeb, Gareeb, Gareeb. However, it failed to transform the lives of the poor of India. It has now stopped saying ‘Gareeb’ because the people of India have elected a person belonging to a poor family as their PM.”

3. While alleging that the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress were only pretending to be fighting the Karnataka assembly elections in parts as they were in alliance in Bangalore Municipal Corporation, he said, “Who can deny that there is a collision between JD(S) and Congress when they are fighting in Tumukura but are in alliance in Bangalore Municipal Corporation? They should stop making fool out of people of Tumukura and Karnataka.”

4. The PM also accused the party of looting the state coffers of funds meant for Smart City projects. “The funds allocated for Tumakuru’s development under Smart Cities project have not been utilised to the maximum. These resources are aimed at transforming Tumakuru, but the state government prefers to loot money rather than work for people’s welfare,” he said.

