PM Modi has a challenge of his own for Rahul Gandhi: Speak for 15 mins on Congress’ achievements in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday challenged Congress president Rahul Gandhi to speak for 15 minutes and list down the party’s achievements in Karnataka without referring to a paper. Rahul Gandhi can speak in any language as he pleases, including his mother tongue, PM Modi said. “For 15 minutes, without taking a paper in your hand, can you please talk about the achievements of your government in Karnataka?” PM Modi said, addressing an election rally in Chamarajanagar district, from where he kicked off the BJP’s campaign in the poll-bound state today. “You can speak in any language as you please — English, Hindi or your mother tongue,” he added.

Modi was responding to Gandhi’s challenge, asking the prime minister whether he would be able to sit through 15 minutes of his speech in the Parliament. PM Modi mocked Gandhi saying, “He is correct. There is no way ordinary people like me, who do not even dress well, can sit with such high and mighty people like the Congress President. We are Kaamdaars (those who work). What is our level that we can sit with people like the Congress president, who is Namdaar and look down on us.”

PM Modi also attacked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s government, accusing it of indulging in corruption. “Where there is Congress, all roads of development are clogged. There is corruption, lack of harmony,” he said. Officially kickstarting the BJP campaign in Karnataka, PM Modi predicted that the BJP would storm to power in the state. “It is not a BJP wave in Karnataka but it is a BJP storm,” he said.

Modi will address a total of 15 rallies over a period of five days in the state. Karnataka goes to polls on May 12 and the results will be announced on May 14.

