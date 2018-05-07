Karnataka elections: Opposition against technology unlike BJP, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: Twitter) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: Twitter)

While asserting that poll violence should not be supported by any political party in a democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged Karnataka BJP’s Yuva Morcha workers to resort to debates and not “act in vengeance even when they have lost their several karyakartas in political violence”.

Modi, who was addressing the youth workers via the Narendra Modi app, ahead of the assembly elections on May 12, also hit out at the Opposition for its protests against Aadhaar cards and their allegations over tampering of electronic voting machines. He alleged that the Opposition was trying to disrupt the BJP’s efforts to promote modern India and use of latest technology.

“On the one hand, there are parties that have lagged behind in technology, either they cannot understand or are purposely spreading lies. They have opposed all subjects in technology– EVM, Aadhaar card, mobile phone, everywhere,” he said. LIVE UPDATES

He added, “On the other hand, for a modern India, in every field of life we want to give importance to technology, be it skill development or innovation.”

While lauding the efforts of the state party workers, PM Modi said, “At 45 degrees (Celsius) heat, I have seen the enthusiasm of people… it is rare to witness such level of enthusiasm…I can see that in Karnataka, people themselves are fighting the elections.”

He added, “Despite disappointing news being spread that there will be a hung assembly, Karnataka BJP workers have played a key role in maintaining the atmosphere of enthusiasm in favour of the party.”

Modi also said that youth are the biggest asset of the saffron party. “Youth power is at the forefront whether it is online, offline or mass contact. Youth are the biggest asset of BJP,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd