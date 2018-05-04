Karnataka assembly elections: Mining in check, its shadow remains over Bellary politics

Karnataka assembly elections 2018: G J Reddy has been banned from entering Bellary Karnataka assembly elections 2018: G J Reddy has been banned from entering Bellary

The red dust of iron ore no longer hangs thick over Bellary, as it used to a few years ago when mining was a free-for-all activity. An intervention by the Supreme Court in 2011-2012 and CBI investigations of ministers, officials and miners has streamlined mining.

In the politics of the region and in the elections, however, the wealth from the mining is still doing much of the talking.

Across the nine constituencies in the district, the Congress, the BJP and the JD(S) have all fielded candidates with roots in the iron ore mining industry rather than social or political movements. Though the mining industry has been improved infrastructure in Bellary, it has checked the growth of popular leaders. And wealth has become the determiner of political fortunes in the region.

The BJP has virtually brought the entire set-up of the Reddy brothers back into business for the polls. The brothers and their aides were at the core of an allegedly illegal mining racket between 2008 and 2013, when the BJP was in power in Karnataka. The racket is alleged to have exported iron ore worth an estimated Rs 16,000 crore out of India after forcing their way into forests and mines run by established miners and shipping the ore as their own with the connivance of people in government.

One of the prime accused, former BJP minister in-charge of Bellary G Janardhana Reddy, has been barred from entering Bellary by the Supreme Court after he was incarcerated by the CBI but his shadow looms large over the polls. While Reddy and his associates form the core of the BJP’s efforts at wresting control of the region again, the Congress is depending on a group of miners — Santosh Lad, Anil Lad, Anand Singh and B Nagendra to keep Bellary under their control.

Two mining businessmen the Congress has enlisted — Anand Singh and B Nagendra — were earlier part of the Reddy group in the BJP between 2008 and 2013.

“It is really a sad situation for the people that they have to choose their leaders from a group of people with tarnished records in public office. It shows a shortage of good candidates, and the belief among the parties that money can win the polls in Bellary,’’ says a senior BJP leader not in favour of relying on the Reddy group again. And a Congress leader says, “The CM has chosen his candidates because no cadre was built in five years in the region and we are left with the same strategy to win the polls.”

The unease in both parties has been apparent in the reluctance of BJP national leaders to share the stage with Janardhan Reddy despite state president B S Yeddyurappa acknowledging his importance to the BJP campaign. The Congress, which took Anand Singh and Nagendra on board at a rally featuring Rahul Gandhi in Hospet in February, has been attacked on social media.

“It was the CM’s decision to induct Anand Singh and Nagendra under the influence of district-in-charge minister Santosh Lad. The CM asked the high command to give him a free hand,’’ says a local Congress leader.

Many voters expect parties to pump funds to second-rung and third-rung leaders and look for victory. “Politicians have spoilt people by giving them the taste of money during the mining boom. It was the Reddy brothers who caused the ruin of Bellary through illegal mining – 126 sponge iron industries had to shut down because of their illegal work. Things are back on track now thanks to the Supreme Court,’’ says Prem Kumar, an auto driver in Bellary.

“The stolen wealth remains with the thieves and with that they are fighting the elections. Does the BJP have no shame keeping company with such characters?” says Tappal Ganesh, JD(U) candidate in the Bellary City, who too has mining interests.

“I heard Yeddyurappa say it is inevitable that they depend on the Reddys to win the polls. Do they think that they can forgive these people and that they are above the courts trying these cases?” says Ganesh, who has actively campaigned against illegal mining in Bellary.

“We will make Bellary a fortress of the BJP once again,’’ the BJP’s Bellary City candidate G Somashekara Reddy, one of the Reddy brothers, said Thursday at a public meeting where Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on voters to support the BJP candidates in the region.

