Karnataka elections: Where Mahadayi begins, Marathi connect matters more than water dispute

Mahadayi river rises in the Bhimgad Wildlife Sanctuary in the Western Ghats, in Khanapur taluk of Karnataka's Belagavi district.

The Mahadayi water row with Goa had angered farmers in Belagavi, the sugar bowl of Karnataka, some time ago. The Marathi-Kannada divide has also riven the region in the past. With days left for the Assembly elections, the two once sensitive issues have largely taken a back seat. Attempts are nevertheless being made to woo the Marathi voters.

The election is taking place against the backdrop of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s government aggressively fuelling the Kannada pride debate — pushing for a state flag, and protesting against Kannada not being made an optional language in central recruitment tests.

Here in Belagavi, the Marathi party that had some influence on the voters is struggling. The Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) has broken into more than two factions, and among the four seats — Belgaum South, Belgaum North, Belgaum Rural and Khanapur — where the Marathi population has a say, two factions have fielded candidates. And both the BJP and the Congress are hoping to gain. More so the BJP; its senior leaders feel Marathi votes would go against the Congress, because it has sought to address Kannada pride.

Many believe Marathi voters have become disillusioned with MES because of the infighting. More so the younger population, who studied in English-medium schools and don’t identify with the Marathi language as strongly as elders.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who wanted the two factions to contest the elections as one, has not visited the region for campaigning. The Maratha-Kannada divide resurfaced, although momentarily, a few days ago, when the CM apologised to a crowd at Bedkihal village in Belagavi for not being able to speak in Marathi. The BJP had slammed him then.

That aside, the issue has not cast much of a shadow on the election. Sources in both BJP and Congress feel that the MES, which had two seats last time, may end up with just one. In Belgaum Rural, Manohar Kinekar of MES poses a challenge to BJP’s sitting MLA Sanjay Patil and Congress’s Laxmi Hebbalkar. The MES believes it can regain the Hindu Marathi vote because of the BJP’s silent support for separate religion status for Lingayats. That perhaps explains Patil’s provocative statement some days ago that the election in the state was “not about roads and drinking water, but Hindu and Muslim religions”.

Interestingly, while Siddaramaiah is talking about Kannada pride, the Congress is trying to woo the Marathis. Party sources said leaders who can speak Marathi, like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ashok Chavan and Sushil Kumar Shinde, will tour the four seats in the next couple of days. They are also likely to visit Nipani and Chikkodi, where Marathis have an influence. Only Tuesday, PM Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Chikkodi where he greeted the crowd in Marathi.

Maharashtra Congress president Chavan will campaign for Hebbalkar, and the party’s candidate in Khanapur, Anjali Nimbalkar, his niece and the wife of a top state police officer. She is a Marathi speaker from Kolhapur. The BJP, sources said, has called for reinforcements from its Maharashtra unit for its candidate, Vittal Haligekar, to counter Nimbalkar and the two MES candidates. Sambhaji Patil, who won from Belgaum South in 2013 , has moved to Belgaum North. In Belgaum South, the MES factions have fielded Prakash Margale and former mayor Kiran Sayanak.

The Mahadayi row is not even being talked about. Congress and BJP leaders say while the river originates in Belagavi, the beneficiaries are farmers in neighbouring districts. While the Congress talks about the Bhagya and other welfare schemes, the BJP hits back with corruption allegations. Modi has visited the region five times, but has not yet mentioned about Mahadayi.

The BJP had raised the issue in a big way after Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar wrote to B S Yeddyurappa stating that Goa will not oppose “in principle” sharing water with Karnataka for drinking purposes. The party has, however, gone silent on this after the Goa Water Resources Minister simultaneously called the letter a political stunt.

