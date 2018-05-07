LIVE in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah challenges PM Modi, Yeddyurappa to open debate

BJP vs Congress in Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 BJP vs Congress in Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018

With less than a week left before Karnataka votes in the election to its 224-seat assembly, the indianexpress.com will be covering three constituencies from the ground on Monday as part of its ongoing coverage of the state. Aaron Pereira and Vishnu Varma will be visiting Udupi, Dharwad and Hubli.

For highlights from our on ground coverage on May 5 from Badami, one of the two seats from where Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s is contesting the May 12 elections, click here

Earlier this week, Vishnu Varma also travelled to Mangalore to gauge the mood on the ground, while Aaron Pereira visited Kankumbi village which has been at the receiving end of the Mhadei water dispute.

Track PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi’s Karnataka campaign trail (Interactive graph may take some time to load)