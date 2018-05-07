Follow Us:
Monday, May 07, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • LIVE in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah challenges PM Modi, Yeddyurappa to open debate
Live now

LIVE in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah challenges PM Modi, Yeddyurappa to open debate

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: IndianExpress.com makes its way through Udupi, Dharwad and Hubli districts in the poll-bound state of Karnataka. Track all the latest developments here

Written by Vishnu Varma , Aaron Pereira | New Delhi | Updated: May 7, 2018 9:28:08 am
BJP vs Congress in Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 BJP vs Congress in Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018

With less than a week left before Karnataka votes in the election to its 224-seat assembly, the indianexpress.com will be covering three constituencies from the ground on Monday as part of its ongoing coverage of the state. Aaron Pereira and Vishnu Varma will be visiting Udupi, Dharwad and Hubli.

For highlights from our on ground coverage on May 5 from Badami, one of the two seats from where Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s is contesting the May 12 elections, click here

Earlier this week, Vishnu Varma also travelled to Mangalore to gauge the mood on the ground, while Aaron Pereira visited Kankumbi village which has been at the receiving end of the Mhadei water dispute.

Track PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi’s Karnataka campaign trail (Interactive graph may take some time to load)

Live Blog

On the Karnataka election trail: IndianExpress.com travels to Udupi, Dharwad and Hubli districts today as part of its coverage for the May 12 elections. Follow the LIVE UPDATES here

Highlights

09:28 (IST) 07 May 2018
Karnataka CM dares PM Modi to open debate
09:27 (IST) 07 May 2018
09:26 (IST) 07 May 2018

As a part of our ongoing coverage of the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018, IndianExpress.com will today travel to Udupi, Dharwad and Hubli to identify local issues and voters mood. Follow this space to track all the latest developments

Karnataka assembly elections 2018: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Karnataka assembly elections 2018: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

IndianExpress.com on Saturday traveled through Badami as a part of its coverage for the May 12 elections.For the voters, this is the first time in decades that their constituency is hitting national headlines. Aaron Pereira made his way to this constituency in Bagalkot district to see how the election was unfolding. Vishnu Varma, meanwhile, was in Mangaluru, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Share your thoughts