Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 LIVE Updates: Denied BJP ticket, Yeddyurappa’s son elevated to Yuva Morcha gen secy

As the electoral heat continues to rise in Karnataka, Tuesday is the last day for filing of nominations for elections to the 224-seat assembly. The Election Commission received 1,127 nominations till Monday, out of which 174 were filed by ruling Congress’ candidates, 178 from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 141 from the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S), 457 independents and the remaining from other parties and regional outfits. Incumbent Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will file his nomination from the Badami constituency on Tuesday, press secretary K V Prabhakar had said last week. Earlier on Friday, he had also filed nomination papers from Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru. BJP’s chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa, who is currently the Lok Sabha MP from Shimoga, has been nominated to contest from his home turf of Shikharipura constituency in Shimoga district. On Monday, BJP workers protested soon after Yeddyurappa announced that his son B Y Vijayendra will not contest the elections from Varuna constituency in Mysuru. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 27. Voting will be held on May 12, and counting will take place on May 15.
I have faith in voters: Siddaramaiah
Incumbent CM Siddaramaiah, on Tuesday said that he is not worried about who will contest against him from Badami as he has complete faith that the voters will not abandon him. "I am least bothered by who will contest against me there (Badami). Whether it is Sriramalu or Yeddyurappa. I have faith in the voters, they will not leave me," he said.
No BJP tickets yet for Yeddyurappa son
Former Karnataka chief minister and BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa announced Monday that his son B Y Vijayendra will not contest the Karnataka assembly elections from Varuna constituency in Mysuru, where Congress Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Yatindra is a candidate.
HRD Minister Prakash Javadeakar has said Yeddyurappa's son Vijayendra, who was denied a ticket in the upcoming elections, is being elevated to the post of general secretary of Yuva Morcha.
The BJP on Monday alleged the state administration was not allowing it to campaign freely and was applying rules selectively to create "favourable conditions" for the ruling Congress in the May 12 Karnataka assembly elections. Party president Amit Shah was disallowed from garlanding a statue of B R Ambedkar during poll campaign and its workers were not even allowed to hoist party flags atop their houses, BJP General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Muralidhar Rao told reporters at Bengaluru.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh claimed that there have been 3,781 cases of suicide by farmers during the five-year Congress rule led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He said Siddaramaiah had promised to give Rs 1 lakh as assistance to the family of farmers who committed suicide but has not done that yet.
He further claimed that B S Yeddyurappa, BJP’s chief ministerial candidate, ran a farmer-friendly government in Karnataka and only he can provide a farmer-friendly government to the state.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday accused the Congress government in Karnataka of having adopted "the model of political violence" from Kerala. Singh assured people that BJP will end the violent targeting of political workers if it comes to power in the state.
But one of the major achievements of the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka over the last five years is seen as addressing issues around malnutrition that dogged backward districts such as Raichur. READ HERE
Yeddyurappa made the announcement at a party meeting at Nanjanagudu, near Mysuru, which immediately triggered protests by his supporters who flung chairs and furniture and were finally dispersed by police.
The Election Commission (EC) received 1,127 nominations for the May 12 Karnataka Assembly polls till Monday. These also include more than one nomination by certain candidates.