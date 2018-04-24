Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 LIVE Updates: Denied BJP ticket, Yeddyurappa’s son elevated to Yuva Morcha gen secy

Yeddyurappa will provide a farmer-friendly govt in Karnataka: Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh claimed that there have been 3,781 cases of suicide by farmers during the five-year Congress rule led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He said Siddaramaiah had promised to give Rs 1 lakh as assistance to the family of farmers who committed suicide but has not done that yet.

He further claimed that B S Yeddyurappa, BJP’s chief ministerial candidate, ran a farmer-friendly government in Karnataka and only he can provide a farmer-friendly government to the state.