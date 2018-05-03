Karnataka assembly elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to address separate rallies today

Karnataka assembly elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: While PM Modi will address the gathering in Kalaburagi, Ballari and Bengaluru, Rahul Gandhi will be in the state for the eight phase of Jana Ashirwada Yatre. Karnataka assembly elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: While PM Modi will address the gathering in Kalaburagi, Ballari and Bengaluru, Rahul Gandhi will be in the state for the eight phase of Jana Ashirwada Yatre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi are scheduled to address separate public rallies in Karnataka on Thursday. While PM Modi will address BJP rallies in Kalaburagi, Ballari and Bengaluru, Gandhi will join the Congress’ Jana Ashirwada Yatre, which will continue till Friday.

PM Modi kickstarted BJP’s Karnataka election campaign on May 1 by addressing three rallies in Chamarajanagara, Udupi and Belagavi, in which he targeted Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. On Wednesday, he interacted with BJP’s Kisan Morcha workers via the Narendra Modi app and said the party needs to convince farmers to vote for a government that is sensitive to their issues. While the final programme of his Karnataka tour is still being finalised, PM Modi is scheduled to be in the poll-bound state on May 3, 5, 7 and 8. He will be addressing a total of 21 rallies, which is three per day. Polling for the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be held on May 12 and results will be declared on May 15.