Karnataka assembly elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to address separate rallies today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi are scheduled to address separate public rallies in Karnataka on Thursday. While PM Modi will address BJP rallies in Kalaburagi, Ballari and Bengaluru, Gandhi will join the Congress’ Jana Ashirwada Yatre, which will continue till Friday.
PM Modi kickstarted BJP’s Karnataka election campaign on May 1 by addressing three rallies in Chamarajanagara, Udupi and Belagavi, in which he targeted Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. On Wednesday, he interacted with BJP’s Kisan Morcha workers via the Narendra Modi app and said the party needs to convince farmers to vote for a government that is sensitive to their issues. While the final programme of his Karnataka tour is still being finalised, PM Modi is scheduled to be in the poll-bound state on May 3, 5, 7 and 8. He will be addressing a total of 21 rallies, which is three per day. Polling for the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be held on May 12 and results will be declared on May 15.
Highlights
Congress cannot live without power: PM Modi
PM Modi on Tuesday said, "Congress cannot live without power. That is why they are spreading lies, dividing people on the grounds of caste."
B S Yeddyurappa will work hard to double farmer’s income by 2020 in Karnataka: PM Modi
Reiterating his government’s promise to double farmer’s income by 2020, PM Modi said BJP chief minister candidate B S Yeddyurappa will work hard towards achieving this in Karnataka. “A sensitive government, which works for the development of farmers is needed in Karnataka. Farmer’s leader in Yeddyurappa Ji will work with renewed vigour in our efforts to double farmer’s income,” he said.
"Everywhere in the world, India is being hailed. It’s not because of me, it’s because of you. You elected a majority government. Elect us and you will be able to ask for proof of the promises we make. I’m fighting against corruption and black money and I need your help. Under Yeddyurappa’s leadership, vote for a BJP-majority government," PM Modi had said during his address in Belagavi.
Addressing a rally in Santhemarahalli town of Chamarajanagar district on Tuesday, PM Modi dared Congress President Rahul Gandhi to speak for 15 minutes extempore in any language of his choice, including his mother tongue. “I challenge you (Rahul Gandhi) to speak for 15 minutes on the achievements of your government in Karnataka without reading from any piece of paper. You can speak in Hindi, English or your mother tongue,” he said. Gandhi had previously challenged PM Modi to allow him to speak in Parliament for 15 minutes.
PM Modi on Wednesday, highlighted his government’s efforts towards farmers’ welfare. He said one crore farmers have been provided Soil Health Card in Karnataka and claimed that due to the apathy of the Siddaramaiah government, farmers in Karnataka could not benefit from the Centre’s “Fasal Bima Yojna” scheme.
Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Thursday morning comes a day after PM Modi accused the Congress of completely ignoring Karnataka's agriculture sector. Click here to read more
Karnataka BJP in a series of tweets attacked Rahul Gandhi on Thursday. "Rahul, your ability to read from scripts is beyond debate. But outside of it, Kannadigas have serious questions for you! Be it Sonia G's promise to Goa to not let a drop of Mahadayi into K’taka or your CM facing 67 cases of corruption. We dare you to answer them!"
Karnataka BJP has tweeted, "After fielding goondas and criminal for assembly elections, Congress President Rahul Gandhi is here to seek support to send them to assembly."
On May 4, PM Modi will also interact with Mahila Morcha Karyakartas of Karnataka on at 9 am. People who want to interact with him tomorrow directly, can leave their question on Narendra Modi App or tweet with #MahilaShaktiWithBJP.
