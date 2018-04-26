Karnataka assembly elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi accuses Siddaramaiah govt of ‘petty politics’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is interacting with BJP leaders, including the party candidates, in poll-bound Karnataka via the NaMo app. His address to party workers, office-bearers and elected representatives comes days after a few members of the party protested against the high command’s decision to deny the Varuna ticket for chief minister candidate B S Yeddyurappa’s younger son B Y Vijayendra. In an effort to placate him, the party has elevated him to the position of Yuva Morcha general secretary. Vijendra’s supporters protested against the BJP national leadership’s decision in Mysuru area on Monday, a day before the filing of nominations. Yeddyurappa subsequently announced that he had decided not to field his son. Sources told The Indian Express that the decision was taken at the penultimate hour to prevent the Yeddyurappa camp from causing any damage to the party before the nominations closed. Elections for the 224-seat Karnataka Assembly will be held on May 12 and results will be declared on May 15.
"Had the local state government not indulged in petty politics, had they extended full cooperation, we could have achieved even better figures. I want to add more pace to our development works in Karnataka. I need your support for this to happen."
"In Karnataka, close to Rs 14000 cr of road works are under progress. It will serve good fortunes for Karnataka for a century. While we constructed 1750 Km of highways in 4 years, for Karnataka, UPA had only built half of this. In Renewable Energy sector, UPA added only 2000 MW to the power grid while we added 7,800 MW in just 4 years. In Solar Energy alone, we have piled up 4800 MW capacity as compared to a meagre 31 MW under UPA's rule."
"If you analyse last few elections, you will realise how few political parties have indulged only in dividing societies on religious lines. They exploit emotions of some community before elections and forget them after the elections...Congress has resorted to rampant lying after a series of defeats in elections. In such circumstances, karyakartas must stand their ground, expose their lies and also fight their means of deceiving people by hiring foreign agencies."
"Parties fear discussions on development as it is measurable. Development is not an issue for ones who indulge in caste-based politics, they give a lollipop of fake promises to particular community and then do same with another community in next elections...We are fighting elections only on the issue of development. There is one aspect on which they can never defeat us, that is our power as a party & the power of the party's youth force."