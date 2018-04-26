Karnataka assembly elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi accuses Siddaramaiah govt of ‘petty politics’

Karnataka assembly elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Elections for the 224-seat Karnataka Assembly will be held on May 12 and results will be declared on May 15. Karnataka assembly elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Elections for the 224-seat Karnataka Assembly will be held on May 12 and results will be declared on May 15.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is interacting with BJP leaders, including the party candidates, in poll-bound Karnataka via the NaMo app. His address to party workers, office-bearers and elected representatives comes days after a few members of the party protested against the high command’s decision to deny the Varuna ticket for chief minister candidate B S Yeddyurappa’s younger son B Y Vijayendra. In an effort to placate him, the party has elevated him to the position of Yuva Morcha general secretary. Vijendra’s supporters protested against the BJP national leadership’s decision in Mysuru area on Monday, a day before the filing of nominations. Yeddyurappa subsequently announced that he had decided not to field his son. Sources told The Indian Express that the decision was taken at the penultimate hour to prevent the Yeddyurappa camp from causing any damage to the party before the nominations closed. Elections for the 224-seat Karnataka Assembly will be held on May 12 and results will be declared on May 15.