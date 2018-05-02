Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Must convince farmers to bring a govt sensitive to their issues, says PM Modi

Udupi: Prime minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in Udupi on Tuesday, ahead of Karnataka polls. PTI Photo (PTI5_1_2018_000129B) Udupi: Prime minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in Udupi on Tuesday, ahead of Karnataka polls. PTI Photo (PTI5_1_2018_000129B)

Prime Minister Narendra began his second day in Karnataka by interacting via video conference with BJP’s Kisan Morcha workers. He said the party needs to convince farmers to vote for a government that is sensitive to their issues. Highlighting his government’s efforts towards farmers’ welfare, PM Modi said one crore farmers have been provided Soil Health Card in Karnataka. He claimed that due to the apathy of the Siddaramaiah government, farmers in Karnataka could not benefit from the Centre’s “Fasal Bima Yojna” scheme. Reiterating his government’s promise to double farmer’s income by 2020, PM Modi said BJP chief minister candidate B S Yeddyurappa will work hard towards achieving this in Karnataka. “A sensitive government, which works for the development of farmers is needed in Karnataka. Farmer’s leader in Yeddyurappa Ji will work with renewed vigour in our efforts to double farmer’s income,” he said. On Monday, PM Modi officially kickstarted BJP’s elections campaign in Karnataka. He addressed three rallies across the state in which he targeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.