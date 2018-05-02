Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Must convince farmers to bring a govt sensitive to their issues, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra began his second day in Karnataka by interacting via video conference with BJP’s Kisan Morcha workers. He said the party needs to convince farmers to vote for a government that is sensitive to their issues. Highlighting his government’s efforts towards farmers’ welfare, PM Modi said one crore farmers have been provided Soil Health Card in Karnataka. He claimed that due to the apathy of the Siddaramaiah government, farmers in Karnataka could not benefit from the Centre’s “Fasal Bima Yojna” scheme. Reiterating his government’s promise to double farmer’s income by 2020, PM Modi said BJP chief minister candidate B S Yeddyurappa will work hard towards achieving this in Karnataka. “A sensitive government, which works for the development of farmers is needed in Karnataka. Farmer’s leader in Yeddyurappa Ji will work with renewed vigour in our efforts to double farmer’s income,” he said. On Monday, PM Modi officially kickstarted BJP’s elections campaign in Karnataka. He addressed three rallies across the state in which he targeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Karnataka Assembly elections 2018. Track all the updates as poll campaign heats up between the BJP and Congress
Referring to Congress president Rahul Gandhi as “naamdaar” (dynast) and himself a “kaamdaar” (worker) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday accused the Congress of being anti-worker and pro-dynasty in its policies. Addressing his first rally since February to build BJP momentum for the assembly elections, Modi also challenged Rahul to speak for 15 minutes in any language including his “mother’s mother tongue”. Karnataka will vote on May 12 in elections for its 224-member Assembly. Counting of votes will be done May 15.
We have to convince farmers to bring a govt that is sensitive to their issues: PM Narendra Modi to Kisan Morcha Karyakartas
# We have increased Minimum Support Price (MSP) for notified crops to at least 1.5 times that of the production cost. # Around 3.5 crore farmers have been covered under PM Fasal Bima Yojana, out of which 14 lakh farmers belong to Karnataka
