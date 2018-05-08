Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Sonia Gandhi to hit campaign trail after two years

Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 08, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 8, 2018 9:14:30 am
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. (File) Karnartaka Assembly elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to address rally in Bijapur today.(File)

The battle for power in poll-bound Karnataka is expected to gain momentum on Tuesday with Sonia Gandhi joining the campaign trail after a gap of two years. While Sonia Gandhi will be addressing a rally at Bijapur, Rahul Gandhi will steer the Congress’ campaign in Tumkur district. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing three rallies today, starting from Vijaypura, Koppal to Bengaluru. BJP chief Amit Shah, meanwhile, will conduct roadshows near Mangalore constituency.

On Monday, PM Modi addressed the Karnataka BJP’s Yuva Morcha workers via the Narendra Modi (NaMo) app. He also hit out at the Opposition for its protests against the 12-digit unique identification system, Aadhaar, and their allegations over tampering of electronic voting machines.  Former prime minister Manmohan Singh also launched an attack on the NDA’s economic policies, accusing Centre of “peddling conspiracy theories” instead of adopting “prompt corrective actions”.

    09:14 (IST) 08 May 2018
    Will pursue defamation cases: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday reiterated that he will pursue the defamation cases against PM Modi and Amit Shah over their remarks on corruption. "Election is supposed to be an open seasons for allegations. But why should it be? Why should anybody get away with lies?" he wrote on Twitter. The notice asked both the BJP leaders to tender an unconditional apology or face a defamation suit for Rs 100 crore.

    08:59 (IST) 08 May 2018
    Rahul Gandhi's schedule in poll-bound Karnataka
    08:46 (IST) 08 May 2018
    In Hubli’s disputed Idgah, a lesson for Gurugram

    While few right-wing groups are protesting against offering namaz in open spaces in Gurugram, in Karnataka's Hubli which witnessed its worst communal riots in 1994, Hindus and Muslims have decided not to give in to communally provocative statements made by political leaders. Read more

    08:40 (IST) 08 May 2018
    No PM has used these election times to say things in a manner that Modi is trying to: Manmohan Singh

    Manmohan Singh during the press conference in Bengaluru on Monday said the language used by Modi in the rallies in Karnataka does not bode well for the country. Accusing Modi of trying to “polarise” the society, Singh said, “It is all the more shocking that the Prime Minister… stoops so low and uses language unbecoming of a PM… No prime minister has used these election times to say things in a manner that Modi is trying to. I sincerely hope he will now learn the lesson and not seek to polarise our society, the way he is doing day in and day out,' he said.

    “It is worth remembering that India is the only country in the world to have incorporated in its Constitution the principle of promoting scientific temper in the society… It does not help that the ministers in Modiji’s Cabinet and even BJP Chief Ministers regularly making comments promoting irrationality,’’ the former prime minister added. Read more

    08:30 (IST) 08 May 2018
    PM Modi's schedule for the day
    08:24 (IST) 08 May 2018

    Welcome to the Karnataka elections live blog. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are expected to address rallies in poll-bound Karnataka today. Follow this space to track all the latest developments.

    cauvery water dispute, cauvery water mgmt board, Siddaramaiah, karnataka cm, pm modi, central govt, indian express Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

    Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also attacked the Centre over the increasing fuel prices. He also targeted Modi for sharing the stage with ‘tainted’ mining baron Gali Somashekhara Reddy in Bellary last week. He said, “The stage from which PM Modi speaks of anti-corruption also has people who’ve spent a time in jails for corruption.”

    Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday sent legal notices to PM Modi and Amit Shah, warning them of a possible defamation case over their remarks on alleged corruption. The notice asked them to tender an unconditional apology or face a defamation suit for Rs 100 crore. Earlier in the day, he also dared the former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa and PM Modi to participate in an open debate with him. "I have asked @BSYBJP to join me in an open debate. @narendramodi is welcome to join. I will speak extempore. They can bring paper. Come on BSY avare let people see who they are voting for beyond the smokescreen created by hot air from Modi-Shah-Yogi team," he wrote on Twitter.

