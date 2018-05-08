Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Sonia Gandhi to hit campaign trail after two years

No PM has used these election times to say things in a manner that Modi is trying to: Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh during the press conference in Bengaluru on Monday said the language used by Modi in the rallies in Karnataka does not bode well for the country. Accusing Modi of trying to “polarise” the society, Singh said, “It is all the more shocking that the Prime Minister… stoops so low and uses language unbecoming of a PM… No prime minister has used these election times to say things in a manner that Modi is trying to. I sincerely hope he will now learn the lesson and not seek to polarise our society, the way he is doing day in and day out,' he said.

"It is worth remembering that India is the only country in the world to have incorporated in its Constitution the principle of promoting scientific temper in the society… It does not help that the ministers in Modiji's Cabinet and even BJP Chief Ministers regularly making comments promoting irrationality,'' the former prime minister added.