Karnataka election LIVE UPDATES: Battle for power to intensify in last week of campaigning

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Elections for the 224-seat Karnataka Assembly will be held on May 12 and results will be declared on May 15.

Election campaign in Karnataka is likely to intesify this week as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi are set to hit the campaign trail. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address more than a dozen rallies during his Karnataka tour this week in the last leg of campaigning. Compared to his previous election rallies, Modi is likely to spend less time at each place owing to his busy schedule.

Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed confidence that the party would win Karnataka polls and “every election from now.” “Congress surpassed the expectations in Gujarat assembly election and you all will witness the change in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan where we will win followed by the 2019 general elections,” he said during the Jan Aakrosh rally in New Delhi. Launching an attack against PM Modi for ‘spreading lies’ against the Congress party, Gandhi said, “PM Modi goes to Karnataka and talks about corruption while on the stage he is being accompanied by his CM candidate Yeddyurappa who was jailed for corruption.”

