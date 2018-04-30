Follow Us:
Monday, April 30, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • Karnataka election LIVE UPDATES: Battle for power to intensify in last week of campaigning
Live now

Karnataka election LIVE UPDATES: Battle for power to intensify in last week of campaigning

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Elections for the 224-seat Karnataka Assembly will be held on May 12 and results will be declared on May 15.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 30, 2018 12:01:20 pm
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Elections for the 224-seat Karnataka Assembly will be held on May 12 and results will be declared on May 15.

Election campaign in Karnataka is likely to intesify this week as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi are set to hit the campaign trail. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address more than a dozen rallies during his Karnataka tour this week in the last leg of campaigning. Compared to his previous election rallies, Modi is likely to spend less time at each place owing to his busy schedule.

Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed confidence that the party would win Karnataka polls and “every election from now.” “Congress surpassed the expectations in Gujarat assembly election and you all will witness the change in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan where we will win followed by the 2019 general elections,” he said during the Jan Aakrosh rally in New Delhi. Launching an attack against PM Modi for ‘spreading lies’ against the Congress party, Gandhi said, “PM Modi goes to Karnataka and talks about corruption while on the stage he is being accompanied by his CM candidate Yeddyurappa who was jailed for corruption.”

Elections for the 224-seat Karnataka Assembly will be held on May 12 and results will be declared on May 15.

Live Blog

With less than two weeks left for the elections, both BJP and Congress are likely to intensify their campaign game. Follow LIVE UPDATES here

Highlights

    12:01 (IST) 30 Apr 2018

    Welcome to the live blog. With less than two weeks left for the elections, both BJP and Congress are likely to intensify their campaign game. Follow this space to track latest developments

    Ignore claims that question vaccines: Medical groups to PM Modi PM Narendra Modi According to the tentative schedule prepared by the PMO, Modi is expected to address three rallies on May 1 in Chamarajnagar, Udupi and Belagavi, followed by rallies in Gulbarga, Ballari and Bengaluru on May 3. On May 5, he is scheduled to visit Tumkur, Shivamogga and Hubbali, and he is expected to be in Raichur, Chitradurga and Kolar on May 7, according to the tentative schedule. On May 8, two days before campaigning winds up, Modi may address public rallies in Vijayapura, Mangaluru and Bengaluru, party leaders said.
    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
    Share your thoughts