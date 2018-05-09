Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: In last leg of campaigning, PM Modi, Rahul to address rallies today

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being garlanded during a public rally in Karnataka earlier this week. (PTI) Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being garlanded during a public rally in Karnataka earlier this week. (PTI)

With just two days left before the election campaign comes to an end in Karnataka, both BJP and Congress on Wednesday will be fielding its top leaders to woo voters. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four rallies in Bangarpet, Chikmagalur, Belgavi and Bidar, BJP chief Amit Shah will conduct roadshows in capital city Bengaluru and Tumkur districts. Meanwhile, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will steer the party’s campaign in Bengaluru.

In a midnight drama on Tuesday, BJP alleged that 10,000 voter ID cards found at an apartment in Bengaluru was linked to a Congress leader Munirathna Naidu and demanded that the elections to Raja Rajeshwari Nagar constituency be cancelled. The Congress, in a late night press conference, denied the charges and alleged that the saffron party “enacted the drama in an apartment owned by their own leader.”

Earlier on Tuesday, addressing a rally after a gap of two years, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi criticised PM Modi as a leader “who talks and talks” but is silent on issues that matter. PM Modi also attacked the grand old party, claiming that the Congress is planning to blame faulty EVMs for its defeat in the polls.