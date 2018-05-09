Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: In last leg of campaigning, PM Modi, Rahul to address rallies today

With just two days left before the election campaign comes to an end in Karnataka, both BJP and Congress on Wednesday will be fielding its top leaders to woo voters. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four rallies in Bangarpet, Chikmagalur, Belgavi and Bidar, BJP chief Amit Shah will conduct roadshows in capital city Bengaluru and Tumkur districts. Meanwhile, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will steer the party’s campaign in Bengaluru.
In a midnight drama on Tuesday, BJP alleged that 10,000 voter ID cards found at an apartment in Bengaluru was linked to a Congress leader Munirathna Naidu and demanded that the elections to Raja Rajeshwari Nagar constituency be cancelled. The Congress, in a late night press conference, denied the charges and alleged that the saffron party “enacted the drama in an apartment owned by their own leader.”
Earlier on Tuesday, addressing a rally after a gap of two years, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi criticised PM Modi as a leader “who talks and talks” but is silent on issues that matter. PM Modi also attacked the grand old party, claiming that the Congress is planning to blame faulty EVMs for its defeat in the polls.
Highlights
To corner BJP’s ‘dirty politics’, Rahul Gandhi promotes online donation drive for Congress candidate
Describing the electoral battle in Karnataka as a fight between Congress’ “clean” and BJP’s “dirty politics”, Congress president Rahul Gandhi sought online contributions for his party candidate, a 33-year-old PhD scholar, who has been pitted against B Sreeramulu in the reserved assembly seat of Molakalmuru. The Congress has recently launched a crowd-funding campaign to support the candidature of Yogesh Babu to bring more transparency in election funding.
“It’s a clear fight in Karnataka. Clean Politics vs Dirty Politics. Mafia vs People. With the BJP fielding the corrupt Reddy gang, we are trying a novel approach to fund our candidate. Support our candidate by making a contribution,” Gandhi tweeted and attached a link to the contributions page. Read more
No chance of a fractured verdict in Karnataka: Amit Shah to The Indian Express
Meanwhile, Amit Shah in an interview with The Indian Express expressed confidence of BJP winning the election and announced that the party is "well past the halfway mark." "There is no chance of a fractured verdict. The BJP will form a government with a full majority...We will form our 21st government." "The government at the Centre is going to help the government in Karnataka. Last time, it was the Congress government at the Centre that conspired to break the Yeddyurappa government. This time it is the BJP government at the Centre, which will extend every support to the Yeddyurappa government to further the development of Karnataka," he added. Read more
On Tipu trail- Coorg: A hill region that still resists any advances of the Sultan
Well over two centuries after his death, erstwhile Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan is still repeatedly invoked by politicians as elections to Karnataka assembly approaches. There is much ambiguity about Tipu’s image, which varies from that of a nationalist to one of a Muslim persecutor of Hindus. Today, indianexpress.com is in Kodagu to understand how this important region in Karnataka feels about the issue and whether it will dictate how they vote this time. Read more
Meanwhile, the Election Commission which has ordered an inquiry after a cache of voter identity cards were discovered, seized printers from the flat in Bengaluru. While the BJP claims that the flat belonged to Congress leader Munirathna Naidu, Congress has countered it by saying that the apartment belonged to BJP's Manjula Nanjamari.
