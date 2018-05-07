Karnataka assembly elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi interacts with BJP youth workers via NaMo app

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will interact with Karnataka BJP’s Yuva Morcha workers via the Narendra Modi (NaMo) app on Monday. On Sunday, taking to Twitter, Modi had announced, “On Monday, 7th May, at 9 AM I look forward to an interaction with @BJP4Karnataka Yuva Morcha Karyakartas via the NaMo App. Our young and energetic Karyakartas are doing commendable work at the grassroots level and popularising the good work of the Central Government among people.” Earlier on May 1, the PM held an interaction with the Kisan Morcha workers of the party’s state unit, via the app, urging them to “convince” farmers on the need for a government that is “sensitive” to their problems. “The Karnataka government was indifferent… it did not care about the benefits that a farmer can get from the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. If the State government was active during drought it would have benefited farmers, but they did not do it,” he had said, while attacking the Siddaramaiah-led government. Meanwhile, BJP chief Amit Shah is scheduled to hold public programmes in four constituencies – Gandhi Chowk, Harapanahalli, Yeshwanthpur and Nelamangala.
Live Blog
PM Modi will address Karnataka BJP youth workers via NaMo app today. Follow LIVE UPDATES here:
On Sunday, PM Modi stepped up his criticism against the Congress and raked up the National Herald case to launch a direct attack on Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Hitting back at the Congress for targeting BJP’s chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa, he said the “mother and son who are out on bail” and are facing allegations of involvement in a “Rs 5,000 crore scam” are questioning the BJP.
In his speech at a massive public meeting of BJP workers from the Hubli-Dharwad region here, Modi also warned the Congress not to breach the “decorum” of public life and said: “Congress ke neta kaan kholkar ke sun lijiye. Agar seemaon ko paar karoge, tho yeh Modi hain, lene ke dene pad jayenge.” He also attacked the Congress, saying it had raised “questions on the surgical strike” and the valour of the country’s soldiers.
Highlights
Debate but don't resort to violence: Modi
On a query on the rising political violence in the state, Modi said, "There should be no space for violence in a democracy. In Karnataka, several BJP workers lost their lives. There should be space for political debates but one must not indulge in violence."
BJP pushing for use of technology
While slamming the opposition for protesting against nearly every other issue, from Aadhaar usage to tampering of electronic voting machines, Modi said, "It is the BJP who is trying to promote use of technology."
PM Modi addresses youth workers
PM Modi begins addressing the youth workers via the app.
"UPA is responsibile for unemployment in the country. We are paying attention to the quality of education and quantity of opportunities. From roadways to railways, rural electrification to digital connectivity, we are working on all kinds of projects. All these sectors are labour-intensive. Until and unless we don't employ people, the industry will not move forward.," Modi said, on a question related to the opposition's charge of unemployment.
"We have a special focus on Karnataka in our manifesto. If a BJP govt is formed here, 60 Namma BPO complexes will be set up here," Modi said.
"The enthusiasm that I am witnessing in Karnataka polls shows the interest of people in the elections. The youth of Karnataka has proved themselves in every field," he said.
BJP chief Amit Shah will hold public meetings in four constituencies today:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the Yuva Morcha Karyakartas of the state BJP via the NaMo app at 9 am today. Follow this space for latest updates on the Karnataka Assembly elections.