Karnataka assembly elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi interacts with BJP youth workers via NaMo app

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election rally in Udupi. (File) Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election rally in Udupi. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will interact with Karnataka BJP’s Yuva Morcha workers via the Narendra Modi (NaMo) app on Monday. On Sunday, taking to Twitter, Modi had announced, “On Monday, 7th May, at 9 AM I look forward to an interaction with @BJP4Karnataka Yuva Morcha Karyakartas via the NaMo App. Our young and energetic Karyakartas are doing commendable work at the grassroots level and popularising the good work of the Central Government among people.” Earlier on May 1, the PM held an interaction with the Kisan Morcha workers of the party’s state unit, via the app, urging them to “convince” farmers on the need for a government that is “sensitive” to their problems. “The Karnataka government was indifferent… it did not care about the benefits that a farmer can get from the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. If the State government was active during drought it would have benefited farmers, but they did not do it,” he had said, while attacking the Siddaramaiah-led government. Meanwhile, BJP chief Amit Shah is scheduled to hold public programmes in four constituencies – Gandhi Chowk, Harapanahalli, Yeshwanthpur and Nelamangala.