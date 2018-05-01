Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 01, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • Karnataka assembly election 2018 LIVE UPDATES: PM`Narendra Modi to launch BJP campaign with three rallies today
Live now

Karnataka assembly election 2018 LIVE UPDATES: PM`Narendra Modi to launch BJP campaign with three rallies today

Karnataka assembly election 2018 LIVE UPDATES: PM Narendra Modi has been continuously targeting the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state, where he has accused the government of being corrupt and not working to fulfil the aspirations of the people.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 1, 2018 10:52:48 am
Karnataka assembly elecftions LIVE UPDATES, Narendra Modi, kYeddyurappa, Siddaramaiah Karnataka assembly election 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a total of 15 rallies in five days in southern Karnataka. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially kick-start the BJP campaign for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections from today. Modi is scheduled to address 15 rallies over a period of five days in the southern part of the state. On Tuesday, the PM will address a rally in Santhemarahalli town of Chamarajanagar district, where the party has not been very strong, as local leaders believe the BJP has the opportunity to make gains in the region. Modi will subsequently address a rally each at Udupi in coastal Karnataka and Chikkodi in north Karnataka on Tuesday.

The Karnataka assembly election is scheduled to be held on May 12 and results will be declared on May 15. PM Modi has been continuously targeting the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state, where he has accused the government of being corrupt and not working to fulfil the aspirations of the people. Besides Modi and Shah, others who will address rallies in the state are Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Sushma Swaraj, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and Ravi Shankar Prasad, and BJP CMs Yogi Adityanath and Devendra Fadnavis, among others.

Live Blog

PM Narendra Modi to begin BJP's campaign from South Karnataka against Congress in the Karnataka assembly election. Follow Live Updates here.

Highlights

10:52 (IST) 01 May 2018
Corruption charges against Congress govt
10:39 (IST) 01 May 2018
PM Modi in Karnataka
10:29 (IST) 01 May 2018
Watch | How Karnataka Jumped Between BJP and Congress

10:18 (IST) 01 May 2018
Amit Shah attacks Rahul Gandhi for meeting Lalu Yadav

10:04 (IST) 01 May 2018
First rally to begin at 11 am at Santhemarahalli
09:59 (IST) 01 May 2018
I will be ‘king’, not ‘kingmaker’, says Kumaraswamy

JD(S) state President H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday said he would not be a “kingmaker” and instead people of the state would bless him as “king” in the May 12 Karnataka Assembly polls, which he conceded was a “battle for survival” for his party. Expressing confidence about the JD(S) coming to power on its own, the former chief minister said, he is asking people to give the party a “chance”, having seen the performance of both the BJP and the Congress. “I’m completely confident about bringing in a government with majority, I don’t have an iota of doubt,” Kumaraswamy told news agency PTI.

09:58 (IST) 01 May 2018
JD(S), BJP deny CM Siddaramaiah’s pact claim

The BJP and JD(S) on Monday denied allegations made by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of a secret meeting on board an aircraft on April 13 between BJP national president Amit Shah and JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy. At an election rally in Belagavi in north Karnataka on Sunday, Siddaramaiah alleged that the BJP and JD(S) had entered into a secret pact for the assembly elections and that he could produce proof if necessary of the meeting between Shah and Kumaraswamy. READ HERE

09:10 (IST) 01 May 2018
BJP banks on Lingayat community

The BJP is banking on the support of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, which has a strong presence in many constituencies of the region. Unlike Lingayats in north Karnataka, who identify themselves as a separate sect and whom the Congress is trying to woo, Lingayats in south Karnataka tend to identify itself as Veerashaiva Hindus, rather than as a separate religion.

09:09 (IST) 01 May 2018
BJP prospects in south Karnataka

Southern Karnataka comprises eight seats, including Varuna in Mysuru district, vacated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his son Yathindra. The Congress swept the region in 2008, while the JD(S) won one of the eight seats in 2013. With three of these eight seats reserved for Scheduled Castes, besides one for Scheduled Tribes, former Nanjangud MLA V Srinivas Prasad, a key leader from the SC community who left the Congress last year to join the BJP, is expected to help the party prevent consolidation of the sizeable Dalit vote in favour of the Congress.

09:07 (IST) 01 May 2018
'Karnataka wants to know if Yeddyurappa is still your CM candidate?'
09:01 (IST) 01 May 2018
Siddaramaiah questions PM Modi on BJP's CM candidate
08:53 (IST) 01 May 2018
CM Siddaramaiah welcomes PM Modi in Karnataka
08:44 (IST) 01 May 2018
Welcome to The Indian Express LIVE Blog

Hello, and welcome to the Indian Express LIVE BLog. As PM Modi begins the BJP campaign in the Karnataka assembly election 2018, we bring to you developments on the go. Stay tuned!!

Karnataka assembly election LIVE updates, amit shah, Narendra Modi, BJP BJP President Amit Shah has been campaigning in the state continuously in the past month. (Fike)

Sources said although a tentative schedule has been prepared for 15 rallies, Modi is likely to spend less time at each place compared to his election rallies in the past. “That’s because his official work schedule is too tight to accommodate more rallies or time,” said a party leader. According to the tentative schedule prepared by the PMO, Modi is expected to address three rallies on May 1 in Chamarajnagar, Udupi and Belagavi, followed by rallies in Gulbarga, Ballari and Bengaluru on May 3.

On May 5, he is scheduled to visit Tumkur, Shivamogga and Hubbali, and he is expected to be in Raichur, Chitradurga and Kolar on May 7, according to the tentative schedule. On May 8, two days before campaigning winds up, Modi may address public rallies in Vijayapura, Mangaluru and Bengaluru, party leaders said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Share your thoughts