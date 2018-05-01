Karnataka assembly election 2018 LIVE UPDATES: PM`Narendra Modi to launch BJP campaign with three rallies today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially kick-start the BJP campaign for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections from today. Modi is scheduled to address 15 rallies over a period of five days in the southern part of the state. On Tuesday, the PM will address a rally in Santhemarahalli town of Chamarajanagar district, where the party has not been very strong, as local leaders believe the BJP has the opportunity to make gains in the region. Modi will subsequently address a rally each at Udupi in coastal Karnataka and Chikkodi in north Karnataka on Tuesday.
The Karnataka assembly election is scheduled to be held on May 12 and results will be declared on May 15. PM Modi has been continuously targeting the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state, where he has accused the government of being corrupt and not working to fulfil the aspirations of the people. Besides Modi and Shah, others who will address rallies in the state are Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Sushma Swaraj, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and Ravi Shankar Prasad, and BJP CMs Yogi Adityanath and Devendra Fadnavis, among others.
Highlights
BJP prospects in south Karnataka
Southern Karnataka comprises eight seats, including Varuna in Mysuru district, vacated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his son Yathindra. The Congress swept the region in 2008, while the JD(S) won one of the eight seats in 2013. With three of these eight seats reserved for Scheduled Castes, besides one for Scheduled Tribes, former Nanjangud MLA V Srinivas Prasad, a key leader from the SC community who left the Congress last year to join the BJP, is expected to help the party prevent consolidation of the sizeable Dalit vote in favour of the Congress.
JD(S) state President H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday said he would not be a “kingmaker” and instead people of the state would bless him as “king” in the May 12 Karnataka Assembly polls, which he conceded was a “battle for survival” for his party. Expressing confidence about the JD(S) coming to power on its own, the former chief minister said, he is asking people to give the party a “chance”, having seen the performance of both the BJP and the Congress. “I’m completely confident about bringing in a government with majority, I don’t have an iota of doubt,” Kumaraswamy told news agency PTI.
The BJP and JD(S) on Monday denied allegations made by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of a secret meeting on board an aircraft on April 13 between BJP national president Amit Shah and JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy. At an election rally in Belagavi in north Karnataka on Sunday, Siddaramaiah alleged that the BJP and JD(S) had entered into a secret pact for the assembly elections and that he could produce proof if necessary of the meeting between Shah and Kumaraswamy. READ HERE
The BJP is banking on the support of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, which has a strong presence in many constituencies of the region. Unlike Lingayats in north Karnataka, who identify themselves as a separate sect and whom the Congress is trying to woo, Lingayats in south Karnataka tend to identify itself as Veerashaiva Hindus, rather than as a separate religion.
