Karnataka assembly election 2018 LIVE UPDATES: PM`Narendra Modi to launch BJP campaign with three rallies today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially kick-start the BJP campaign for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections from today. Modi is scheduled to address 15 rallies over a period of five days in the southern part of the state. On Tuesday, the PM will address a rally in Santhemarahalli town of Chamarajanagar district, where the party has not been very strong, as local leaders believe the BJP has the opportunity to make gains in the region. Modi will subsequently address a rally each at Udupi in coastal Karnataka and Chikkodi in north Karnataka on Tuesday.

The Karnataka assembly election is scheduled to be held on May 12 and results will be declared on May 15. PM Modi has been continuously targeting the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state, where he has accused the government of being corrupt and not working to fulfil the aspirations of the people. Besides Modi and Shah, others who will address rallies in the state are Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Sushma Swaraj, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and Ravi Shankar Prasad, and BJP CMs Yogi Adityanath and Devendra Fadnavis, among others.