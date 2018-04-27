Follow Us:
Friday, April 27, 2018
  • Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Congress releases manifesto, Rahul Gandhi calls it ‘Mann ki Baat’ of people
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Congress releases manifesto, Rahul Gandhi calls it ‘Mann ki Baat’ of people

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has released the party's manifesto for the polls. He said it contains the 'Mann ki Baat' of the people of the state. Track this space for LIVE UPDATES.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 27, 2018 12:50:03 pm
Congress releases manifesto for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 Congress president Rahul Gandhi, along with incumbent Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other senior leaders release the party’s manifesto ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Elections in Mangalore on Friday (Source: Twitter/@INCKarnataka)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday released the party’s manifesto for Karnataka, ahead of the assembly elections next month. Addressing a gathering in Mangalore, Gandhi said the document contains the ‘Mann ki Baat’ of the people of the state. Targeting the BJP, he said its manifesto will be decided by a handful of people — from the RSS. Gandhi said the Congress, if voted to power, will deliver on its promises, just as it delivered 95 per cent of what was promised in its last manifesto.

“Five years ago, the government of Karnataka promised you something and we delivered on it. What we say in our manifesto is going to be done. Of our last manifesto, 95 per cent of the work has been done,” Gandhi said while releasing the party’s manifesto. “BJP’s won’t be the manifesto of the people of Karnataka, it will be that of the RSS,” he added.

The Congress, Thursday, filed an FIR with the Karnataka police after a special flight carrying Rahul Gandhi and four others experienced “unexplained technical failures” midair. The party said the matter should be investigated as “intentional tampering” could not be ruled out.

The high-stake elections are being fought under the leadership of incumbent Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the party. The BJP has made former Karnataka CM B S Yeddyurappa its chief ministerial candidate.

Live Blog

Follow Karnataka Assembly Elections LIVE UPDATES

Highlights

    12:50 (IST) 27 Apr 2018
    Nitish Kumar likely to campaign for JD(U) candidates

    Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar is likely to head to Karnataka to campaign for his party candidates. There are 34 candidates from JD(U) contesting the polls. Party national general secretary Sanjay Jha said, “The CM is scheduled to travel for a day to Karnataka. As for JD(U) contesting against BJP as well, let us make it clear that our alliance with BJP is limited to Bihar.” Read more here.

    12:00 (IST) 27 Apr 2018
    Congress offers 'lollipops' ahead of polls: PM Modi

    A day ahead of the Congress' manifesto launch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the party offers 'lollipops' to some caste groups before the polls. Addressing party workers via his NaMo mobile app, Modi said the BJP must fight the elections on the NDA government's development agenda. 

    11:24 (IST) 27 Apr 2018
    Manifesto will take Karnataka to the next level: Congress state president

    Speaking at the launch, Dr G Parameshwara, president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, said the manifesto is a big step in taking the state to the next level. "Karnataka is a progressive state and this manifesto is a big step in taking the state to the next level. We will win the election and ensure that our Government will fulfill the promises made in the manifesto," he said.

    11:22 (IST) 27 Apr 2018
    BJP manifesto will be that of RSS: Gandhi

    Speaking at the launch, Gandhi said the party will deliver all its promises if voted to power, just like it did five years ago. Calling it the 'Mann ki Baat' of the people of Karnataka, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP do not stand up to what they say. He added, "BJP manifesto won't be the manifesto of the people of Karnataka, it will be that of the RSS."

    11:21 (IST) 27 Apr 2018
    Rahul says manifesto is 'Mann ki Baat' of Karnataka people

    Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has launched the party's manifesto — #NavaKarnatakaManifesto — in Mangalore along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Dr G Parameshwara and other top leaders.

    11:16 (IST) 27 Apr 2018

    In the run-up to the Karnataka Assembly Elections, our LIVE blog tracks all the latest news from the state through the day. Stay tuned for updates!

    Congress chief Rahul Gandhi addresses a rally in Mangalore in Karnataka on Friday (Source: Twitter/@INCIndia) Will the Congress retain power in Karnataka, or will the BJP be able to up its tally of ruled states to 22? In the run up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the high-stake polls next month holds significance for both parties. The elections are being fought under the leadership of incumbent Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the Congress. The BJP has made former Karnataka CM B S Yeddyurappa its chief ministerial candidate. Elections for the 224-seat Karnataka Assembly will be held in one phase on May 12 and results will be declared on May 15. The tenure of the current Karnataka Legislative Assembly will expire on May 28. The major players contesting the polls, apart from the two parties, includes the Janata Dal (United) and Janata Dal (Secular), apart from regional players.
