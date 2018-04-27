Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Congress releases manifesto, Rahul Gandhi calls it ‘Mann ki Baat’ of people

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, along with incumbent Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other senior leaders release the party’s manifesto ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Elections in Mangalore on Friday (Source: Twitter/@INCKarnataka) Congress president Rahul Gandhi, along with incumbent Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other senior leaders release the party’s manifesto ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Elections in Mangalore on Friday (Source: Twitter/@INCKarnataka)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday released the party’s manifesto for Karnataka, ahead of the assembly elections next month. Addressing a gathering in Mangalore, Gandhi said the document contains the ‘Mann ki Baat’ of the people of the state. Targeting the BJP, he said its manifesto will be decided by a handful of people — from the RSS. Gandhi said the Congress, if voted to power, will deliver on its promises, just as it delivered 95 per cent of what was promised in its last manifesto.

“Five years ago, the government of Karnataka promised you something and we delivered on it. What we say in our manifesto is going to be done. Of our last manifesto, 95 per cent of the work has been done,” Gandhi said while releasing the party’s manifesto. “BJP’s won’t be the manifesto of the people of Karnataka, it will be that of the RSS,” he added.

Also read | Congress offers ‘lollipops’ to some caste groups before polls, says PM

The Congress, Thursday, filed an FIR with the Karnataka police after a special flight carrying Rahul Gandhi and four others experienced “unexplained technical failures” midair. The party said the matter should be investigated as “intentional tampering” could not be ruled out.

The high-stake elections are being fought under the leadership of incumbent Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the party. The BJP has made former Karnataka CM B S Yeddyurappa its chief ministerial candidate.