Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Congress releases manifesto, Rahul Gandhi calls it ‘Mann ki Baat’ of people

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday released the party’s manifesto for Karnataka, ahead of the assembly elections next month. Addressing a gathering in Mangalore, Gandhi said the document contains the ‘Mann ki Baat’ of the people of the state. Targeting the BJP, he said its manifesto will be decided by a handful of people — from the RSS. Gandhi said the Congress, if voted to power, will deliver on its promises, just as it delivered 95 per cent of what was promised in its last manifesto.
“Five years ago, the government of Karnataka promised you something and we delivered on it. What we say in our manifesto is going to be done. Of our last manifesto, 95 per cent of the work has been done,” Gandhi said while releasing the party’s manifesto. “BJP’s won’t be the manifesto of the people of Karnataka, it will be that of the RSS,” he added.
The Congress, Thursday, filed an FIR with the Karnataka police after a special flight carrying Rahul Gandhi and four others experienced “unexplained technical failures” midair. The party said the matter should be investigated as “intentional tampering” could not be ruled out.
The high-stake elections are being fought under the leadership of incumbent Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the party. The BJP has made former Karnataka CM B S Yeddyurappa its chief ministerial candidate.
Highlights
Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar is likely to head to Karnataka to campaign for his party candidates. There are 34 candidates from JD(U) contesting the polls. Party national general secretary Sanjay Jha said, “The CM is scheduled to travel for a day to Karnataka. As for JD(U) contesting against BJP as well, let us make it clear that our alliance with BJP is limited to Bihar.” Read more here.
A day ahead of the Congress' manifesto launch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the party offers 'lollipops' to some caste groups before the polls. Addressing party workers via his NaMo mobile app, Modi said the BJP must fight the elections on the NDA government's development agenda.
Speaking at the launch, Dr G Parameshwara, president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, said the manifesto is a big step in taking the state to the next level. "Karnataka is a progressive state and this manifesto is a big step in taking the state to the next level. We will win the election and ensure that our Government will fulfill the promises made in the manifesto," he said.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has launched the party's manifesto — #NavaKarnatakaManifesto — in Mangalore along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Dr G Parameshwara and other top leaders.
