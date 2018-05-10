Karnataka assembly elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Rape is a political issue, says Rahul Gandhi

On the last day of campaigning before Karnataka votes in the election to its 224-seat assembly, 23 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Ananth Kumar, Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan, are scheduled to hold 52 mega road shows in different parts of the state. Party chief Amit Shah will be holding a roadshow in Badami, the constituency from where Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is contesting. Also,addressing the SC/ST/OBC and Slum Morcha workers of Karnataka through ‘Narendra Modi App’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked BR Ambedkar saying “Congress never respected Baba Saheb Ambedkar. Until the Congress party was in power, Baba Saheb was not given Bharat Ratna. Congress has no place for Dalits and backwards.” On the other hand, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will hold a press conference along with Siddaramaiah at 10 am in Bengaluru. PM Modi and Gandhi– who had been attacking each other on several issues since the beginning of the campaign, concluded their rallies on Wednesday. With only two days left for polling, the BJP and the Congress will give final push through roadshows and press conferences today.
Live Blog
Kanataka Assembly Elections 2018: 23 BJP leaders to hold 52 mega road shows in different parts of Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi to a hold press conference. Follow LIVE updates
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday described as “an insult to democracy” Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s claim of being in the reckoning to be PM in 2019 if the Congress emerges as the single largest party. On the final day of his 10-day, 21-rally campaign across most of the 30 districts of Karnataka, the Prime Minister called Rahul Gandhi’s claim an example of the dynastic policies of the Congress. “Those who do not know anything other than dynastic politics have no value for democracy and that is why some people think that the PM’s seat is reserved only for one family and that no one else can take it and that no one else has a right. This is why the elite man has declared he will be PM in 2019. Is he royalty? Who will sit where will be decided by the people. This is an example of the insult of democracy by the Congress,’’ the Prime Minister said at his final rally in Bidar Wednesday.
Highlights
PM Modi also said that out of 7 states that have the most number of tribals, BJP has formed government in 6 states.
PM Modi says, "Our govt has made SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act more stringent in increasing the offences listed in the Act from 22 to 47."
Dr B R Ambedkar dreamt of India as a country which takes each and every person forward. Taking inspiration from all the great saints, today we are trying to fulfill Baba Saheb's dream of powerful and prosperous nation, says PM Modi
"I appeal you to visit homes of SC/ST, OBC and minorities and assure them that BJP will work for their welfare," PM Modi asks SC/ST/OBC and Slum Morcha Karyakartas of Karnataka.
PM Modi says, "BJP has the most number of MPs in parliament that belong to SC/ST, OBC and minority. More and more people of these communities are connecting with BJP."
Rahul Gandhi says, "I have been travelling around Karnataka for a few months now, we all stood together&fought campaign on fundamental issues. We've prepared manifesto which is truly the voice of the people.The Opposition has restricted itself to making personal remarks."
Rahul Gandhi said, "Dalits are being killed, beaten up, oppressed in our country. Rohith Vemula gets killed when he stands up for education and PM Modi doesn't even say a word. I am happy that at least I do raise the issue. Why don't PM Modi raise this issue?"
We put down a vision for Karnataka. I am very confident that Congress party is going to win the Karnataka assembly elections, says Rahul Gandhi
Similarly, the vote share during the 2013 assembly elections in Karnataka was also highest for the Congress with 36.6 per cent, followed by BJP with 19.9 per cent, JD(S) with 20.2 per cent and others with 23.3 per cent. Here is a look at the vote shares by different political parties in the last 9 assembly elections of Karnataka.
In the 2013 assembly election in Karnataka, Congress' seat share was 54.5 per cent, followed by BJP and JD(S) being tied up with 17.9 per cent. Here is a look at how all the parties have performed in the last 9 assembly elections of Karnataka.
The prime minister said, "Congress wants the votes of OBC community but they did not allow OBC Commission to get Constitutional Status."
Narendra Modi says, Today through various schemes, govt is working towards providing social justice and equality. Stand up and Mudra Yojanas are helping to make SC/ST/OBC and women financially empowered."
PM Modi says, "Out of the total loan disbursed in the country, more than 10.6 per cent has been given to Karnataka only."
PM Modi says, "Congress never respected Baba Saheb Ambedkar. Until the Congress party was in power, Baba Saheb was not given Bharat Ratna. Congress has no place for Dalits and backwards."
"Can Congress list just one work that they did in the honour of Baba Saheb?" Modi said.
Go to the homes of the SC/ST/OBC and minority members of the society and communicate the policies of the government to them. Convey to them that the BJP is working towards the betterment of one and all: PM Modi.
PM Modi also says, "BJP believes in equality and development for all. We need to work tirelessly for the welfare of deprived and women."
I appreciate the work you do for the party. Morchas play a vital role in bringing the new generation in our fold: PM to SC/ST/OBC and Slum Morcha Karyakartas of Karnataka
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the SC/ST/OBC and Slum Morcha Karyakartas of Karnataka. Watch here:
Welcome to our Live blog. Karnataka will see 52 mega roadshows by 23 BJP leaders today. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will also hold a press conference with CM Siddaramaiah. Follow to get the latest updates.