Karnataka assembly elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Rape is a political issue, says Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public rally ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 at Belagavi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday described as “an insult to democracy” Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s claim of being in the reckoning to be PM in 2019 if the Congress emerges as the single largest party. On the final day of his 10-day, 21-rally campaign across most of the 30 districts of Karnataka, the Prime Minister called Rahul Gandhi’s claim an example of the dynastic policies of the Congress. “Those who do not know anything other than dynastic politics have no value for democracy and that is why some people think that the PM’s seat is reserved only for one family and that no one else can take it and that no one else has a right. This is why the elite man has declared he will be PM in 2019. Is he royalty? Who will sit where will be decided by the people. This is an example of the insult of democracy by the Congress,’’ the Prime Minister said at his final rally in Bidar Wednesday.