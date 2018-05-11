Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Congress delegation to meet Election Commission today

Karnataka Elections 2018: While polling will take place on May 12, counting of votes has been scheduled for May 15. Karnataka Elections 2018: While polling will take place on May 12, counting of votes has been scheduled for May 15.

Soon after the high-pitched election campaign for the Karnataka Assembly elections concluded with political parties holding multiple roadshows to sway voters, the Congress late on Thursday released two videos dating back to 2010 when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders B Sriramulu and G Janardhana Reddy were purportedly involved in negotiating a bribe with a relative of a former Chief Justice of India, allegedly to influence a verdict in a mining case. State working president Dinesh Gundu Rao and Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy released the videos at the Karnataka Congress office after it appeared on a local channel. State electoral authorities, later, directed channels not to air the videos and issued notices. The Election Commission said in the notices to all the news channels and publication houses that they cannot air any such content within 24 hours of election. BJP chief Amit Shah, however, dismissed the videos as “a possible fake sting operation”. Sriramulu is contesting from two seats — one of which is Badami from where Siddaramaiah is also contesting. Reddy is already facing a number of charges including illegal iron-ore mining in the state.