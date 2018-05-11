Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Congress delegation to meet Election Commission today

Soon after the high-pitched election campaign for the Karnataka Assembly elections concluded with political parties holding multiple roadshows to sway voters, the Congress late on Thursday released two videos dating back to 2010 when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders B Sriramulu and G Janardhana Reddy were purportedly involved in negotiating a bribe with a relative of a former Chief Justice of India, allegedly to influence a verdict in a mining case. State working president Dinesh Gundu Rao and Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy released the videos at the Karnataka Congress office after it appeared on a local channel. State electoral authorities, later, directed channels not to air the videos and issued notices. The Election Commission said in the notices to all the news channels and publication houses that they cannot air any such content within 24 hours of election. BJP chief Amit Shah, however, dismissed the videos as “a possible fake sting operation”. Sriramulu is contesting from two seats — one of which is Badami from where Siddaramaiah is also contesting. Reddy is already facing a number of charges including illegal iron-ore mining in the state.
Karnataka Assembly elections 2018: Congress has released videos to link B Sriramulu to 'bribery'. However, BJP calls it a fake sting.
Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Leaders including Siddaramaiah and BS Yeddyurappa made a last-minute dash on Thursday to woo voters in Karnataka and parties braced for the vote Saturday at the end of a bitter, hard campaign for the assembly elections. On Thursday, while BJP president Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Siddaramaiah, saying that development in Karnataka had come to a halt just like the traffic in Bengaluru and that the Congress candidate will lose both the seats in the upcoming Assembly polls, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, held a press conference along with Siddaramaiah, and attacked the Modi government over a range of issues, including Dalit atrocities and rise in crimes against women. Rahul also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “not holding a press conference in the last four years”.
The videos show groups discussing the purported payment of a Rs 100 crore bribe by Janardhana Reddy and the apparent diversion of part of the money by middlemen.
The Congress alleged that the verdict was dubiously obtained and that the videos were shot since a dispute arose over an alleged failure to pay the entire Rs 100 crore bribe.
OMC was accused of illegal mining on the Karnataka-Andhra boundary. The Andhra government ordered mining stopped; the state HC quashed this order; the government filed an SLP in the SC. On May 10, 2010, a bench headed by Balakrishnan allowed OMC to resume mining in an area around 150 m from the boundary. Balakrishnan retired on May 11.
At another point, a man with his back to the camera asks, “You spoke to Janardhana Reddy or Sriramulu?” An unseen man replies: “Both of them.” The man with his back to the camera tells the ‘swami’: “… He [unseen man] had spoken to Janardhana Reddy and Sriramulu and cleared everything. These people should have asked for Rs 500 crore but they asked only for Rs 100 crore. They should have taken the money earlier itself. It was known that Balakrishnan would give the judgment on the 10th… Bhopalan then came to Delhi and gave the amount.”
In the first video, a person who looks like a swami says: “Woh kya bolte hain ki Janardhana Reddy 60 se 80 crore pura diya hain, zyada diya, aur yeh… keh rahein hain ki no only 60 crore diya, pura nahi diya – khair chodiye…”
One video, time-stamped at July 1, 2001, shows five people — including a man purported to be linked to Sreenijan. The second video, its time-stamp unclear, records a conversation in Telugu among three people, one of whom is not visible. One person is purportedly Sriramulu; another resembles one of the five in the first video and is referred to as Captain Reddy.
“The videos that have surfaced today show how Sriramulu and middlemen Captain Reddy, Balan, Swamiji Rajnish and former CJI Balakrishnan’s son-in-law Sreenijan discuss bribe deals to get a favourable judgment from the SC in the Obulapuram [mining company of Janardhana Reddy] case,” Rao said.
“Will the BJP withdraw these candidates?… The PM needs to respond,’’ said Rao. Ramalinga Reddy called it “an example of the way the BJP ran the government from 2008 to 2013.”
State electoral authorities on Thursday directed TV news channels not to air a "sting" video showing a state BJP leader allegedly trying to bribe a kin of a former Chief Justice of India to get a favourable verdict for mining baron G Janardhana Reddy in an illegal mining case.
