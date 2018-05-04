Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 LIVE Updates: Congress tries to retain Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada; Belgavi struggles with water crisis

With just a week left for campaigning for the crucial Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018, the IndianExpress.com traverses three constituencies today (May 4) as part of its coverage for the May 12 elections. Vishnu Varma visits Bantwal constituency in Dakshina Kannada district, part of the state’s coastal belt, in pursuit of a lowdown on local issues and voter trends.
Aaron Pereira travels to Nipani and Chikkodi — the No 1 and No 2 constituencies in the state. Both fall under Belgavi (Belgaum) district — the sugar bowl of Karnataka. With villages in both constituencies facing severe water problems, we look at how the election is unfolding in these places.
Highlights
